Watch Now: Lynchburg Area Veterans Council celebrates Desmond T. Doss Day

Desmond Doss Jr., who has attended the ceremony in the past, wasn't able to make it Friday but prepared a statement to be read at the ceremony honoring his father.

"In Lynchburg, we celebrate Desmond Doss Day, not only because of the high honor bestowed on him by President Truman on Oct. 12, 1945, but because we remember his relentless courage to stand by his convictions in the face of great odds," part of the statement read.

"It was his willingness to exercise his liberties and freedoms afforded by our Constitution that set him apart. Let us not take lightly the preservation of these freedoms."

Even though Desmond T. Doss Day isn't celebrated until Oct. 12, the veterans council wanted to honor his memory on Friday at the weekly rally. The rally is held every Friday at noon and honors the memory of fallen veterans as well as those still serving today; Friday's marked the 1,036th week in a row.

"We want to honor his service, his sacrifice, his character, what an incredible story," said Thomas Current, president of the veterans council. "And we want to make that a part of the tradition of Monument Terrace because this is a crowd that appreciates what he did and what he stood for."