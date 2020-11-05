Watch Now: Lynchburg celebrates veterans with drive-thru parade

He served in the Navy for 20 years and met Dottie in 1974 while they were both serving in Vietnam; she was an Air Force flight nurse.

“It really is a sweet thing that the city of Lynchburg does for us,” said Dottie Molineaux. “The way that they have been able to accommodate for the pandemic is just amazing. The fact that they coordinated all this, the food, the booths, the drive-thru — they’ve thought of everything.”

Frieda Mattox stood by the Military Order of the Purple Heart booth, waving tiny American flags with her granddaughter, who was one of several students from Desmond T. Doss Academy who had turned out to show support.

"My granddaughter was asking me about it," Mattox said. "She says, 'What does all this mean?' And I was telling her about the men and women that defend our country on a day-in, day-out basis, and we don’t see it. Unless it hits your front porch, people don’t understand it.”

Mattox spoke from experience. Her son was deployed to Afghanistan in 2008, and after he was injured, it was an uphill battle of recovery. After six months in the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, he came home, but Mattox has never forgotten the fear she felt in the aftermath.

She's grateful that events like this one provide support and education.