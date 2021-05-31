Watch Now: Lynchburg City high schools celebrate the Class of 2021 in historic ceremony at City Stadium

This graduating class, she said, epitomizes the school's motto: "Together, we keep climbing."

Flaugher said more than 70 members of the graduating class finished the school year with a grade point average of 4.0 or higher.

Silvia Lara was one of three graduates chosen by their classmates to give a speech at graduation. Lara is deaf and delivered her speech in American Sign Language.

Lara said she moved to America when she was 11 years old and has faced many challenges in her life, but she encouraged her fellow graduates to always have hope.

"Sure, there are mountains to climb," Lara said. "But you can climb them. You have to keep fighting and working. You can make your dreams come true. I can do anything and so can you."

Lara's speech earned a resounding applause from her classmates and the crowd — in American Sign Language.

Dylan Myaing, student council president and Class of 2021 graduate, said just making it to the field proved there is nothing that can hold this class back.