Watch Now: Lynchburg City high schools celebrate the Class of 2021 in historic ceremony at City Stadium

Caps were tossed and tears were shed Sunday as Heritage and E.C. Glass high schools held their graduation ceremonies for the Class of 2021 in front of family and friends at Lynchburg City Stadium.
The ceremonies for the Hill City's Class of 2021 marked a rare occasion: they weren't held at the high schools like in years past. Before Sunday, an in-person Heritage High School graduation had never been held away from the school, according to past commencement programs and Tracy Ferguson, registrar for the school division.
Sunday morning was chilly and gray, but the weather did not dampen the warm, bright spirits of the about 230 Heritage High School graduating seniors.
Seniors and HHS staff filed in to socially distanced folding chairs spread across the football field at the city stadium, and some added masks to their graduation regalia. Family and friends of the graduates cheered their students on from the bleachers.
Student speakers took the time to reflect on an unconventional end to their high school careers.
The Class of 2021 lost many aspects of senior year they had been planning on before a pandemic struck: no senior prom; loss of sports events and theater; no more large, in-person class discussions; no lunchroom chats and socialization, among other examples cited by student speakers. However, in spite of the many losses acknowledged, student speakers said many things also were gained.
Tyler Vencil, student council representative, apologized “on behalf of the virus known as COVID-19” and said in greater seriousness that weathering a pandemic gave him time for self-reflection, and helped cultivate compassion for others.
“It would be easy to focus on the things we lost this year,” Vencil said. “While we may have lost a lot of important high school milestones, we have gained something of a greater significance: a newfound realization of what is important to each of us and the things that will further our growth as individuals for years to come. While much was lost this year, much was also gained.”
Valedictorian Aleesha Mays urged her classmates to take their energy and direct it in positive ways.
“[Albert] Einstein once said that energy cannot be created or destroyed; it can only be changed from one form to another,” Mays said. “The energy we had before COVID is still here. We may have been afraid that it was lost, but it’s still here and always has been.”
Mays added they experienced a loss of the sense of invincibility and security that resulted from both the pandemic and social unrest nationwide, but even that loss could be used for good.
“We recognize the mortality of the people around us, but in doing so, we gained an appreciation for our time left with each other,” she said.
Student speaker and honor graduate Alyssa Pinn quoted her favorite manga artist and author, Haruichi Furudate, to capture the spirit of the class of 2021.
“‘Because people don’t have wings, we look for other ways to fly,’” Pinn said, citing Furudate’s words. “Despite the restrictions the pandemic put on our senior year, we learned other ways to fly.”
Following Pinn’s speech, HHS graduates chanted, “We are Pioneers!” for their now-alma mater.
HHS Principal Tim Beatty encouraged the Class of 2021 to continue pursuing excellence in their next steps, whether in college, the workforce, military service or other places life takes them.
"You all have been through so much. You’ve taken the toughest blow that life had to give you, and you’re still standing. You made it,” Beatty said.
Later in the day, E.C. Glass held its 2021 ceremony under dark clouds, but the rain held off just long enough for the nearly 300 graduates to receive their diplomas.
E.C. Glass Principal Rose Flaugher avoided the words "unprecedented," "Zoom," "hybrid" and "pivot" in her speech, but told the graduating class she was proud of all they accomplished during this challenging school year.
"We don't have SOL standards for resiliency, flexibility or persistence," she said. "But you mastered those skills and then some."
This graduating class, she said, epitomizes the school's motto: "Together, we keep climbing."
Flaugher said more than 70 members of the graduating class finished the school year with a grade point average of 4.0 or higher.
Silvia Lara was one of three graduates chosen by their classmates to give a speech at graduation. Lara is deaf and delivered her speech in American Sign Language.
Lara said she moved to America when she was 11 years old and has faced many challenges in her life, but she encouraged her fellow graduates to always have hope.
"Sure, there are mountains to climb," Lara said. "But you can climb them. You have to keep fighting and working. You can make your dreams come true. I can do anything and so can you."
Lara's speech earned a resounding applause from her classmates and the crowd — in American Sign Language.
Dylan Myaing, student council president and Class of 2021 graduate, said just making it to the field proved there is nothing that can hold this class back.
"When I sat down to write this speech, I had a blank page full of potential but a lack of purpose," he said. "And as we sit here today at graduation, we have unwritten futures ahead of us that are full of potential and in need of purpose. Now's the time to write our life's story, not based on the expectations of those around you but the purpose you discover within yourself."
William Lankford was recognized as the class salutatorian and Randall Trost Jr. was recognized as the valedictorian.
The ceremony marked the first time in nearly 50 years that an in-person E.C. Glass High School graduation had been held away from the school.
Ferguson said in the early years of E.C. Glass High School, graduation ceremonies were held at Smith Memorial Hall at what was then Randolph-Macon Woman's College. The school began holding its graduation ceremonies in its auditorium after it was built in 1953, she said.
For a period of four years beginning in 1973, E.C. Glass held its commencement ceremonies at City Stadium. This period was just before Heritage High School was built and opened in 1977 to address overcrowding at E.C. Glass.
According to the Saturday, June 9, 1973 edition of the The News, the ceremony was moved from the E.C. Glass auditorium to accommodate the 613 graduates and their guests. Ceremonies for the classes of 1974, 1975 and 1976 were also held at City Stadium, according to their commencement programs, before ceremonies moved back to the school's auditorium in 1977.
Both high schools celebrated their Classes of 2020 in a virtual ceremony amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The move to hold the 2021 ceremony at City Stadium, according to the school division, was made in the interest of providing an outdoor venue that could accommodate graduates and their guests while promoting COVID-19 mitigation measures. Lynchburg City Schools spokesperson Cindy Babb said decisions regarding venue for future graduations have not been discussed.
Sunday's ceremonies were live-streamed and posted to the division's YouTube page.