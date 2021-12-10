Watch Now: Lynchburg officials announce bump in starting police pay, address violence

City officials are hoping that raising the starting salary will allow the department to return to normal staffing levels, which will, in turn, ease the burden of having officers running from "call to call," according to Zuidema.

"We want our officers to be able to be out there engaging in proactive policing," Zuidema said. "We know the importance of building trust and relationships in our community, and how that will help us overall as a community stay safe."

When LPD gave its latest pay boost to new recruits in March 2020, it was down 38 sworn officers out of a total of 174 positions, a roster that's now up to at least 176. Zuidema has also pressed to increase the force up to around 200 officers in recent years.

While city officials are hoping to fill the vacancies, they are asking for the help of the community to come forward if they have seen or know anything regarding acts of violence in the city.

One example among other recent incidents is on Monday, witnesses reported two groups shooting at each other in the Family Dollar parking lot at Fifth and Federal streets, the Lynchburg Police Department has said. No one was injured, but two businesses were struck by gunfire and casings were found in the area.