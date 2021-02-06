Watch now: Lynchburg parks and rec holds inaugural polar plunge

Paula Mills and Marge Brown were holding hands as they waded into the icy water of the James River. It was mild for a February morning, about 45 degrees, but the water was brutal, the bank slippery with mud, and they steadied one another, laughing the whole time.
Saturday morning marked the inaugural Lynchburg Polar Plunge, hosted by Lynchburg Parks and Recreation at Percival’s Island. About 40 people braved the event, entering the water in socially-distanced waves, with Lynchburg Fire Department’s swift water rescue team on standby.
For some, it was a welcome challenge. For others, it was a way to celebrate landmarks in a way that they would always remember.
Mills was using the plunge to ring in her 68th birthday, and Brown, 66, her minister and friend, was along for the ride.
“It was a once-in-a-lifetime experience,” Mills said. “Something I will always remember.”
Michelle Stensen said she and her husband, Mike, took the plunge to celebrate their 28th wedding anniversary, and would cap off the anniversary with something a little more tame: going out for dinner.
"We just thought, we'll do something crazy,'" Stensen said. "No regrets... from one plunge to another."
Katherine Clement, chief naturalist with Lynchburg Parks and Recreation, organized the event, and said she wanted to do something a little different to get people outdoors who have been cooped up during the one-two punch combo of COVID-19 and a cold winter. She said most people were experiencing cabin fever, and parks and rec wanted to provide Lynchburg residents with a safe opportunity to get outside and try something new and different.
Nate Ortiz and Nate Sullivan were two participants excited to meet the challenge.
Sullivan said he "had to try," and roped Ortiz in to suffer in solidarity.
"He invited some friends, but I was the only one dumb enough to do it," said Ortiz, laughing. "It was awesome, it was a great experience."
When asked if they would do it again, both answered with a resounding, "absolutely."
While most people were in and out of the water in seconds, members of the swift water rescue team stayed in for 20 minutes at a time, making sure everything proceeded safely, their backs to the Lynchburg skyline as they skirted the bounds of the roped off "plunge spot."
Capt. John Ripley with the Lynchburg Fire Department said it was exciting to see an activity he has only ever seen in bigger cities come to Lynchburg. In heavy waterproof gear, a wool cap and a flotation vest, he said they were staying pretty warm — cold feet aside.
With a good turnout, and cheers and whoops ushering every batch of participants into the water, Clement said the event felt like a success, and would hopefully become a new annual tradition for the department.
Part of the proceeds of this year's plunge will go to the Lynchburg Parks and Recreation scholarship fund, which helps make parks and recreation activities, classes and camps affordable to all city of Lynchburg residents.