Watch Now: Lynchburg residents look to future of parks and rec with citywide needs assessment

Lewis said the firm is learning what is important to Lynchburg residents and how to close the gap between what exists and what people would like to see. Outreach is just the beginning, and the needs assessment will work to ensure that everyone has access to parks and facilities.

At the pop-up, she and Epstein were handing out red dot stickers to be placed on five boards that outlined different recreational activities, programs and facilities. Lewis said it was a quantifiable way to get direct feedback.

Epstein said this will go hand-in-hand with several days of focus groups and stakeholder meetings, like a Wednesday evening meeting in the Aviary at Miller Park where, both in person and over Zoom, a number of community stakeholders, representatives for Lose Design and parks and rec staff met to discuss environmental sustainability.

With feedback from city staff, representatives from local colleges, area naturalists, foresters and conservationists, the meeting considered Lynchburg's strengths and weaknesses when it comes to sustainability, sketching an outline of a future that Lynchburg residents would like to see.

Other focus groups and stakeholder meetings will center on the needs of partner groups, accessibility and inclusion, maintenance overview and trail build-out.