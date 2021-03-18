Watch Now: Lynchburg residents look to future of parks and rec with citywide needs assessment

A nine-month process that will determine the future of Lynchburg parks began this week with stakeholder meetings, pop-ups and focus groups — a citywide effort to build a needs assessment and comprehensive parks master plan, the first in 24 years.
Though rain Thursday morning drove the first wave of pop-ups indoors, a table set up inside the entrance to the Lynchburg Community Market gave city residents a direct way to advocate for the facilities, programs and activities they believe are important or would like to see more of in the city.
Behind the table, Jazmine Lewis and Dara Epstein engaged the foot traffic — both are planners with Nashville-based Lose Design, a consulting and design firm that offers landscape architecture, architecture, civil engineering and planning services, with a heavy focus on parks and recreation.
The firm was selected by city directors to conduct the process and develop the plan, which will culminate in a presentation to Lynchburg City Council in November.
Jennifer Jones, director of Lynchburg Parks and Recreation, said the total project cost is $125,000 and will be driven by data and community feedback.
Once the plan is approved by council, it will represent a blueprint for the coming decades and update the five- and 15-year park, trail and facility build-out capital improvement plan.
Lewis said the firm is learning what is important to Lynchburg residents and how to close the gap between what exists and what people would like to see. Outreach is just the beginning, and the needs assessment will work to ensure that everyone has access to parks and facilities.
At the pop-up, she and Epstein were handing out red dot stickers to be placed on five boards that outlined different recreational activities, programs and facilities. Lewis said it was a quantifiable way to get direct feedback.
Epstein said this will go hand-in-hand with several days of focus groups and stakeholder meetings, like a Wednesday evening meeting in the Aviary at Miller Park where, both in person and over Zoom, a number of community stakeholders, representatives for Lose Design and parks and rec staff met to discuss environmental sustainability.
With feedback from city staff, representatives from local colleges, area naturalists, foresters and conservationists, the meeting considered Lynchburg's strengths and weaknesses when it comes to sustainability, sketching an outline of a future that Lynchburg residents would like to see.
Other focus groups and stakeholder meetings will center on the needs of partner groups, accessibility and inclusion, maintenance overview and trail build-out.
Claire Lockman, owner of Marsh Roots Seafood Company, stopped by the pop-up table Thursday morning. As a business owner and a resident, she said she's a frequent users of parks and recreation services, from the Lynchburg Community Market where her business is based to the parks and trails that span the city.
“I think the parks department is what people unknowingly use way more than they think they do,” she said. "We have an opportunity to make downtown a real recreational focal point."
For her, the community market is a central priority. In the future, she would like to see it extend its hours and services to become a hub in the downtown, where residents can easily access local food and groceries, more than just a popular stop on Saturday mornings.
She said it always comes back to food, to eating locally and putting money back in local systems. She also said she would be interested in more dog parks, and a growing roster of parks and recreation classes.
Will Hager, the project manager and associate vice president with Lose Design, said the project spans the needs of the department for the next 10 to 15 years. Not only what people would like to see in terms of facilities — from a big sports complex, to community centers, to pools — but also the operational components of the department, such as budgeting and staffing.
“It’s kind of a big puzzle," Hager said, "and we solve these puzzles all over the country, so we’re really excited to help out the city of Lynchburg."
The first public meeting will be held virtually on March 30.