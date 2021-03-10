Watch Now: Lynchburg residents reflect on daily lives interrupted by pandemic

"I also just really miss being able to interact with my friends without a mask on," Sweatman said.

***

For Lynchburg resident Eugene Tweedy, retirement has not been exactly what he expected.

Tweedy retired from his career with the city of Lynchburg a year ago, right at the beginning of the pandemic. Tweedy said he already was planning to retire in March 2020, even before the pandemic hit. But he pictured it being much different.

"I never had a chance to enjoy retirement," Tweedy said. "I was looking forward to traveling and relaxing, and I haven't had a chance to do that, but it's OK."

Tweedy said he and his family have remained flexible through the pandemic, even if it meant missing birthdays or traditional family gatherings.

"We just had to learn how to adapt," Tweedy said. "I think we learned that there was just so much we took for granted."

Tweedy said he's looking forward to the day when he can travel and go on cruises again.

***