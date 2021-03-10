Watch Now: Lynchburg residents reflect on daily lives interrupted by pandemic

To say the coronavirus pandemic has changed the world around us would be an understatement.
From wedding plans shifting to layoffs, Lynchburg residents told The News & Advance how their daily lives have been upended by the pandemic.
***
Lynchburg resident Katie Sweatman said the last year has been challenging for everyone. Sweatman — the mother of three young boys — said for a while her family was not able to go to the library, indoor playgrounds or church as normal.
"We found ways to make it work, but it was difficult," Sweatman said. "Our routines, our daily lives were interrupted."
Not getting to see her son graduate from preschool in person, she said, was disappointing. Like many other preschools, Sweatman's son's day care held a drive-thru graduation ceremony to celebrate the children.
A big challenge, she said, is not being able to see her nephew who currently is in the neonatal intensive care unit. The hospital, she said, only is allowing his mother and father in.
"That really breaks my heart because I really want to see him," Sweatman said.
Sweatman said there's so much she's looking forward to once restrictions ease, such as going to the movie theater and attending church like normal.
"I also just really miss being able to interact with my friends without a mask on," Sweatman said.
***
For Lynchburg resident Eugene Tweedy, retirement has not been exactly what he expected.
Tweedy retired from his career with the city of Lynchburg a year ago, right at the beginning of the pandemic. Tweedy said he already was planning to retire in March 2020, even before the pandemic hit. But he pictured it being much different.
"I never had a chance to enjoy retirement," Tweedy said. "I was looking forward to traveling and relaxing, and I haven't had a chance to do that, but it's OK."
Tweedy said he and his family have remained flexible through the pandemic, even if it meant missing birthdays or traditional family gatherings.
"We just had to learn how to adapt," Tweedy said. "I think we learned that there was just so much we took for granted."
Tweedy said he's looking forward to the day when he can travel and go on cruises again.
***
Morgan Clark's 2020 wedding was heavily affected by the pandemic. Clark got married in Maine and had to adhere to the state's restrictions on gatherings, which meant she had to cut her guest list in half.
"We made it work, obviously, but all our plans changed," Clark said.
Clark also started her job as a nurse at Lynchburg General Hospital this past year. Moving and starting a new job in the middle of a pandemic was difficult, she said.
"It's my normal now, but at first it was really hard moving away from family," Clark said.
"I think this year has just been having to learn how to be flexible and not really have a plan because we don't even know what tomorrow brings at this point," she added
Clark said she's looking forward to restaurants and small businesses reopening and getting to travel once restrictions ease.
***
Before the pandemic hit, Appomattox resident Kelsey Brown was a stay-at-home mom, so her day-to-day life didn't really change.
Brown said her husband's job was affected and he had to start working from home. That adjustment was hard, but Brown said the family has gotten closer because of it.
"I think at first we were all missing our alone time, but we made it work," Brown said. "This year has been full of just making it work."
Brown's son, Killian, 3, said he's excited to visit his grandparents. Brown said they haven't seen them in person in about a year.
***
Laura Lee and her family moved to Lynchburg from Florida this past year after their jobs were affected by layoffs. Their search for work led them to Lynchburg.
"Relocation is always hard, but the pandemic made it even harder," Lee said.
Even amid all the chaos the past year has brought, Lee said she's also learned and grown a lot this year. Lee said she's been able to stay home with her three children more this past year and has reconnected with them as a family.
"One thing I've learned is what is important and what should your focus be," Lee said. "And for me, it's family."