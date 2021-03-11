Watch Now: Madison Heights barbers, sisters reflect on shutdown and reopening during COVID-19

MADISON HEIGHTS — During the shutdown from COVID-19 last spring, Amherst County resident Vance Wilkins addressed his desperate need for a haircut during an outdoor gathering.
“I haven’t had sideburns this long since Elvis Presley was in style,” the chairman of the Amherst County Republican Committee said at the May tailgate event.
Wilkins wasn't alone. Many area residents opted for longer locks as statewide restrictions were enacted in response to the pandemic and many businesses, barbershops among them, temporarily had to close.
Ellen Sprouse and Alexia Campbell, sisters and barbers at Cut ‘N’ Barbershop in Madison Heights, were excited to meet the public’s hair and beauty needs when given the go-ahead last May to reopen after a two-month hiatus.
“I would have considered us an essential business because I saw some really bad haircuts,” Sprouse said with a laugh.
The barbershop on the corner of U.S. 29 Business and Dixie Airport Road was among many local businesses to feel the effects during the pandemic-driven shutdown which took effect last March.
“It was hard,” Sprouse said of the time off. “Fortunately enough, I’ve been self-employed for 31 years. I’ve learned to save for a rainy day.”
With the figurative monsoon in full swing last spring, Campbell said the two did some improvements to the shop they had planned for a while. Sprouse made masks for a local printing company to help offset the revenue loss from the barbershop and also tackled some projects at home during quarantine.
“It felt good,” Sprouse said of reopening. “There were a lot of mixed emotions about the laws and regulations. We’re still instructed to wear the mask while we’re performing a service and the customer is required to wear a mask. Even after a year, there’s some issues with that with some.”
Campbell said another major change was having to book appointments rather than walk-ins, a first for the shop that is helpful in maintaining social distancing.
“Customers are still getting used to it, but it’s worked out,” Campbell said. “It limits the amount of people who are sitting around in here too.”
Another adjustment is they cannot trim beards because of the face mask requirement, Campbell said.
Sprouse said booking appointments also helps keep track of customers in case someone has been exposed to the virus or tested positive, in keeping with state guidelines. Sprouse and Campbell sterilize the seats and wipe down door handles and the waiting area, a process that takes a couple of extra minutes but isn’t an inconvenience, according to the sisters.
The business is in its 19th year and this month marked a decade of operating in its current location. Sprouse said lots of prayer and the community’s support helped get them through a challenging time.
“For weeks, you couldn’t buy an appointment,” Campbell said of the steady flow of customers when business returned. “People were so excited we were back open.”
One positive outcome from the pandemic was having more time to spend with family, Sprouse said. Manley Butler, their father, has helped book appointments and runs a shoeshine business within the shop, which the sisters said has been a huge help.
“And my shoes stay shined now,” Sprouse said.
While making conversation with customers in the past nine months, Sprouse said they’ve heard stories of the virus affecting some hard with personal losses and others experiencing mild symptoms or not getting sick during quarantine even after family members tested positive.
Campbell said she wouldn’t cut hair during the shutdown out of loyalty to the customers undergoing hardships, including not getting a haircut. “If I couldn’t [cut] theirs, I wasn’t cutting anybody’s,” Campbell said.
“We feel like they’re family,” Sprouse said. “We love every one of them.”