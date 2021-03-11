Watch Now: Madison Heights barbers, sisters reflect on shutdown and reopening during COVID-19

MADISON HEIGHTS — During the shutdown from COVID-19 last spring, Amherst County resident Vance Wilkins addressed his desperate need for a haircut during an outdoor gathering.

“I haven’t had sideburns this long since Elvis Presley was in style,” the chairman of the Amherst County Republican Committee said at the May tailgate event.

Wilkins wasn't alone. Many area residents opted for longer locks as statewide restrictions were enacted in response to the pandemic and many businesses, barbershops among them, temporarily had to close.

Ellen Sprouse and Alexia Campbell, sisters and barbers at Cut ‘N’ Barbershop in Madison Heights, were excited to meet the public’s hair and beauty needs when given the go-ahead last May to reopen after a two-month hiatus.

“I would have considered us an essential business because I saw some really bad haircuts,” Sprouse said with a laugh.

The barbershop on the corner of U.S. 29 Business and Dixie Airport Road was among many local businesses to feel the effects during the pandemic-driven shutdown which took effect last March.

“It was hard,” Sprouse said of the time off. “Fortunately enough, I’ve been self-employed for 31 years. I’ve learned to save for a rainy day.”