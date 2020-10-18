Watch now: Madison Heights shoeshine shop offers a vintage experience

A seat beckons at Shine ‘N’ Up in Madison Heights to prop up your feet and get your shoes shined, an old-fashioned experience Manley Butler has brought back to Amherst County.

Butler recently launched the business in his daughters’ Cut ‘N’ Up barbershop on the corner of Dixie Airport Road and U.S. 29 Business. He has been having fun shining shoes while making friendly conversation.

“I’ve had an inkling for some years now, since I was in the military, shining a lot of boots and a lot of shoes, to one day when I retire and give me something to do, to open a shoeshine shop,” said Butler, 69, of Campbell County. “I thought maybe it would be good to bring back the old shoeshine profession.”

A retiree from the United States Army who has driven school buses in past years, he acquired an antique shoeshine stand in Nellysford and set up shop with his two daughters, Ellen Sprouse and Alexia Campbell, cutting hair several feet away.

The stand’s footrests date back to the 1930s and other features are aimed at making customers feel they are stepping back in time to an era where shining shoes on street corners, shops, hotels and airports was a common sight.