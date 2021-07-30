Watch Now: Main Street opens to two-way traffic, officials celebrate with inaugural ride

For the first time in almost 70 years, Main Street officially is open to two-way traffic.
Lynchburg city officials and other community leaders took an inaugural ride down Main Street on Friday morning.
After they boarded a Greater Lynchburg Transit Company bus, it turned off of 5th Street onto the now two-way road, the ride punctuated with sporadic bouts of cheering from passengers who waved to other city administrators and workers gathered along the roadway to cheer.
"This is truly a historic event for us downtown," Interim City Manager Reid Wodicka said.
He said this transition signifies continued reinvestment in the community and dedication to a vibrant downtown.
“I’m so pleased that something as simple as the direction of travel on Main Street can go such a long way to bring energy back to downtown," Wodicka said.
Jim Talian, special projects manager for the city, didn't expect to be as excited as he was. But getting off the bus after its successful first voyage along the downtown corridor, he said it was thrilling.
"It's a once-in-a-lifetime experience in a lot of ways," he said.
A transition back to two-way traffic long has been a topic of debate in the city, but council officially voted to proceed with plans to bring two-way traffic to Main and Church streets in February 2020.
The vote, the outcome of which was widely expected, came more than a year after council approved the city’s Downtown 2040 Master Plan, which recommended the implementation of two-way traffic, along with plans for park improvements and increased walkability.
Talian said the conversion to two-way traffic has been a controversial conversation for the past five years, and while he understands arguments on both sides, after seeing it in action Friday, he is certain this was the right move.
"It just feels so much more like a street, not a speedway," he said.
Main and Church streets were converted to one-way travel in June 1954, one of three proposals to combat automobile congestion on downtown streets. According to the downtown master plan, it ultimately "eroded the pedestrian environment" in the downtown.
Years ago, said Vice Mayor Beau Wright, before the revitalization of downtown, most drivers just wanted to pass through as quickly as possible. People were shopping at places such as The Plaza and other commercial centers, and downtown wasn't the hub of activity it is today.
City leaders hope the transition to two-way will create a downtown environment that is more comfortable for pedestrians. Cars will move at slower speeds, businesses will have more visibility, and it promotes more efficient vehicle circulation, less confusing roadways for visitors and less turning movements.
Supporters of two-way traffic said it will bring more pedestrians to the downtown, in turn increasing economic activity in the area.
Wright called it an "important milestone" in the evolution and revitalization of the downtown.
The conversion of Main and Church streets to two-way traffic represented a $664,643 contract with English Construction, according to Talian.
As of Friday, Main Street became two-way between 5th and 11th streets. This is part of phase one of the transition from the current one-way streets to two-way streets. The transition will take place over three phases in order to coincide with the ongoing Main Street Renewal Project.
The price tag for the entirety of the Main Street Renewal Project construction is about $8.6 million.
Also part of phase one, beginning Aug. 2, the 1100 block of Main Street will remain closed to all traffic to allow construction of the “arrival pad,” a geometric pattern of tiled pavers and to accommodate road rebuilding operations.
The road is expected to fully open for two-way traffic from 5th Street to the end of Main Street near the end of September.
Church Street will see a similar transition to two-way traffic in about two months, Talian said.
Along with the transition in traffic flow, in tandem with the Main Street Renewal Project, comes new "almost everything" — the two words Talian uses to describe the project. The work, a joint effort between the city and Appalachian Power, has extended from 8th to 12th streets downtown since it began in September 2019.
The project is a multimillion-dollar effort to replace aging waterlines, update certain sanitary and storm systems and modernize the underground electrical system. It is scheduled for completion in October, according to a news release sent out by the city Friday.
From streetscaping, sidewalks, signs and pavement markings, to water and sewer infrastructure and the electrical system, "almost everything" is brand new, Talian said.
As the bus trundled off Main Street on Friday, up 11th Street — a tight fit, but easily navigated by the driver — and back to a lot on Court Street, the riders applauded.
"All right," Talian said. "Let's do it again."
“I’m so pleased that something as simple as the direction of travel on Main Street can go such a long way to bring energy back to downtown.”
— Reid Wodicka, interim city manager