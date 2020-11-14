Watch now: Malawi rebel leader with Lynchburg ties recognized with historical marker

Rev. John Chilembwe, who studied at Virginia University of Lynchburg, using what he gained from his short time in the United States, led the first major African nationalist uprising against British colonial authorities in the British Protectorate of Nyasaland, present-day Malawi.

"Because of John Chilembwe all we need is a crack in the concrete," James Coleman, of VUL, said in his sermon-like remarks. "John Chilembwe understood Africans and the struggle of social justice ..."

The African revolutionist whose ties to Lynchburg are considered to be the inspiration for his uprising, was honored Saturday with a historical marker at the university.

The Saturday afternoon unveiling at VUL drew several dozen attendees, including city and school officials, Malawi Ambassador Edward Yakobe Sawerengera and Malawi First Secretary Alinafe Chikonde. The event also featured remarks from Lynchburg Mayor MaryJane Dolan, at-large city councilmember and VUL's Chief Operating Officer Treney Tweedy, and University of Lynchburg President Alison Morrison-Shetlar.

Sawerengera, who said he also has roots in the same place Chilembwe called home, said the revolutionist's story is one that is "close to my heart."