Watch Now: Monacan Indian Nation celebrates groundbreaking of new health clinic

Branham said a similar clinic is planned in the Richmond area. The Amherst County clinic also will have meeting rooms for programs and provide medical transportation for those who need it, Compton said.

"It's a $10 million project that we have fully funded ourselves and we're very proud of what we've done here. This will be the biggest [tribal clinic] this side of the James River."

Compton said Monacan tribe members have asked for medical services for years and credited the help of Indian Health Services and U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., and U.S. Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., for the project coming along. Branham said the hope is to have the structure built and in service by no later than November 2022.

Branham said he knows many in the tribe who do not like to go to doctors they don't know and this will help them find medical services they are comfortable with. It also will bring more than 20 high-paying jobs to the county and Indian Health Services will recruit those employees.

"It's a big economic boost to Amherst County," Branham said. "We're going to get the best people available."

While the clinic is tribe-focused, Branham said the hope it is to "turn this into something that anybody in the community can be proud of."