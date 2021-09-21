Watch Now: Nelson County celebrates renovated, expanded library

A crowd of Nelson County residents gathered Monday to celebrate the renovation and expansion of Nelson Memorial Library in Lovingston, a project several years in the making.
Grow Nelson Library, a fundraising group for the library, set out in late 2018 to raise half a million dollars for new technology and additional books to fill the shelves of the newly expanded library. Invigorated by an anonymous $111,000 donation, the group met and surpassed that goal, raising a total of about $522,000 in early September, according to library branch manager Susan Huffman.
Nelson County invested roughly $2.5 million into the project to expand the footprint of the original building constructed 33 years ago. The renovations roughly double the size of the building and have tripled the amount of available library space, in addition to adding conference rooms, office spaces and a computer lab.
David Plunkett, director of the Jefferson-Madison Regional Library, said the Nelson County Board of Supervisors, County Administrator Steve Carter and county staff committed the funds, the will and the work "not only to expand this building but to make sure it's ready to serve this community for years to come."
Just before the ribbon was cut on renovated facility Monday, Plunkett reflected on a question Jesse Rutherford, a Nelson supervisor, asked in the early planning stages on what a modern library should look like.
"You can just walk inside here and see the answers to that question," Plunkett said. "Nelson County values lifelong learning and community connection, and the proof is in the pudding in this building."
Plunkett said he could recall Huffman telling him that former Nelson Supervisor Larry Saunders, who attended Monday's celebration along with current board members Ernie Reed and Tommy Harvey, came into the library one busy day a few years back, looked around and said: "Susan, we are going to need a new library."
Plunkett praised Huffman and her staff for their tireless efforts and kind, patient and thoughtful service to the public in bringing the project forward during a pandemic.
"They're the ones who make this a welcoming place for all," Plunkett said.
Plunkett said the community banded together for the collaborative project led by the Nelson County Board of Supervisors, from hundreds of residents giving nickels, dimes and quarters during a parade to donations from businesses.
"This new building really reflects this community: it's welcoming, practical, beautiful, and above all, a space that brings people together," he said. "Jefferson-Madison Regional Library is proud to be part of that story."
Huffman said the money raised also helped purchase an outreach vehicle that will bring the library’s services to residents throughout Nelson County. The vehicle can serve senior citizens and children and also be on hand at local events, she said.
Huffman previously has said the outreach vehicle is not a bookmobile, as people won’t be able to step inside, but it can bring services and programs to residents who have trouble reaching the library at its Lovingston location, deliver holds and will have a wireless internet connection that people can use as the vehicle travels.
Pam Lengel, of the Grow Nelson Library committee, thanked all who supported the renovation.
"Now that it's all finished and done, what I really learned is when you love something and you let people support that — it happens," Lengel said. "So never turn down the chance to do something you don't know how to do because you learn all kinds of wonderful things..."
Huffman thanked the many residents, organizations and businesses that helped the library.
"Just know that you are appreciated every day when someone walks in the door and says 'Wow,'" Huffman said. "And we get lots of them."