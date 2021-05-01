Watch Now: Nelson farmers market opens for 24th season

Heather Coiner, who owns Little Hat Creek Farm with her husband, Ben Stowe, said they adjusted their operations during the 2020 season, launching an online store and participating in mostly drive-thru markets, and they didn’t have the capacity to also participate in the Nelson market.

Coiner said Little Hat Creek Farm has been selling plants, vegetables and baked goods at the market since 2014. After taking the 2020 season off, Coiner said they were excited to be back this year.

“The demand for online ordering has cooled off and it seems like people no longer really need it,” she said. “Walk-up markets are back and I think people have figured out how to participate in them safely again.”

Foxie Morgan, owner of Pharsalia, said she woke up at about 2 a.m. Saturday and just couldn’t fall back asleep.

“I think I was just excited to get back out here,” Morgan said.

Morgan said Pharsalia has been selling freshly cut flowers at the market since about 1998, and while they made some adjustments last year amid the COVID-19 pandemic, they still came out in person.

“People were eager for flowers, and we’re seeing that again this year, too,” Morgan said, prepping another bouquet to replace the ones she just sold.