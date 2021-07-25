Watch Now: New historical marker celebrated at site of old Central High School in Amherst County

Former students of Central High School gathered Saturday at Amherst Middle School to celebrate a new historical marker that commemorates the history of the old high school that once sat where Amherst Middle is today.
The marker celebrates 65 years' worth of history on the property. When Central High school opened in 1956, it was only for African Americans to attend. It was created as an alternative to Amherst County High School, an all-white school, which gave African Americans "separate but equal" facilities, despite the U.S. Supreme Court ruling in Brown v. Board of Education that segregated public schools were "inherently unequal."
Beverly Jones, a former Central High student and Amherst County teacher, led Saturday's commemoration ceremony and explained the difficulty of getting fair schooling prior to Central's opening.
Jones said that most schools only went up to the seventh grade for African Americans and that after that, kids would "start to look for jobs on the farm." Central was the first school in the county to offer African Americans schooling all the way up to 12th grade.
The school remained open until the county officially desegregated schools under a federal court order in 1970, which turned Central into what is now Amherst Middle.
Students of Central's first class reminisced with each other Saturday, shared lunch in the cafeteria, and even sang their alma mater one more time.
The historical marker project started three years ago, when when Amherst Middle School Principal Kelly Holmes, asked Jones to teach Black History lessons at the school. Jones said she did not hesitate to help out Holmes because "it was my school too," talking about the time she spent walking the halls when the school was Central High.
Two years later, in 2020, the historical marker was placed at the entrance of Amherst Middle, highlighting the civil rights history of the property. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the class wasn't able to celebrate the marker last year.
During Saturday's ceremony, Jones presented Holmes with an honorary diploma from Central High for his work in recognizing the former school's history in the community.
Charles Thompson, who came to Central as an eighth-grader, was on hand to celebrate the marker. He said reuniting with old friends and classmates was what made the day special to him.
"This was our history," Thompson said. "All of that history was folded into here, and to see this happening today, to see everybody embracing this history, and the people that were here, it's just a beautiful time."
Priscilla Liggon, chair of the Amherst County School Board, did not attend Central High but remembered coming to the school as a young girl for football games.
"I remember I was younger, but I would come up in the afternoons to watch you all get ready for football games in your green and white," Liggon said. "So I'm just glad to be in Amherst County and congratulations to all of you on behalf of the school board."
The work on the historical site is not finished.
Jones said there is enough money left to put a historical bench by the marker, which will highlight two other African American schools in the area, Amherst County Training School and Madison Heights Negro School, as well as Central High.
But for this day, it was all about celebrating the history of Central High.
"When I left to go to Amherst County High, it was like having this foundation and knowing who I was because I was so grounded here. I was able to take that pride with me from here and move it over to Amherst," Thompson said.
"It wasn't like we were coming from nowhere," he said. "We were coming from a great tradition here."