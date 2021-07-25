Watch Now: New historical marker celebrated at site of old Central High School in Amherst County

The historical marker project started three years ago, when when Amherst Middle School Principal Kelly Holmes, asked Jones to teach Black History lessons at the school. Jones said she did not hesitate to help out Holmes because "it was my school too," talking about the time she spent walking the halls when the school was Central High.

Two years later, in 2020, the historical marker was placed at the entrance of Amherst Middle, highlighting the civil rights history of the property. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the class wasn't able to celebrate the marker last year.

During Saturday's ceremony, Jones presented Holmes with an honorary diploma from Central High for his work in recognizing the former school's history in the community.

Charles Thompson, who came to Central as an eighth-grader, was on hand to celebrate the marker. He said reuniting with old friends and classmates was what made the day special to him.

"This was our history," Thompson said. "All of that history was folded into here, and to see this happening today, to see everybody embracing this history, and the people that were here, it's just a beautiful time."