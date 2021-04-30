Watch Now: New rage and smash room top open in Lynchburg
Ever had a moment where you really wanted to break something? Now you can at a new rage room opening in Lynchburg in May.
Staci Davis, co-owner of Ahh Smash It, said the new business is a rage and smash room where people can come and let off any stress, anger or just have fun.
She said the smash room provides a safe environment with coveralls, hard hats and safety goggles and then customers are free to demolish items, such as glassware; and electronics, such as speakers and TVs.
“It’s OK to break loose sometimes, we understand that everyone has things they keep inside and it’s OK to let it all out sometimes and we want people to have fun and we wanted to offer a way to be helpful to the community,” she said.
The business offers three packages and levels of smashing for various time frames. She said the rooms are available for groups or solo smashing.
Davis said she and fellow co-owners DJ Best, Desha Best and Nick Anderson, saw the concept on TV one day and thought it would be a great concept to bring to Lynchburg.
“Everyone is still dealing with the effects of the pandemic and we thought it would be a different type of fun and a safer way to deal with some stress,” she said. “Because I think everyone has had that moment where they wished they could break something. So we’ll do it and clean it up for you.”
The smash room is in the Forest Hills Shopping Center at 2820 Linkhorne Drive and opens May 14.