Watch Now: 'Not causing a ruckus, creating a memory'; Crowd marches for social justice in Amherst

Tucker recalled in college that she couldn't get a credit card if she wasn't married, noting the discrimination she faced as a woman 40 years ago. She described Amherst as a loving community and said, in the area of equality and social justice she is a better place than her parents were and that trend hopefully will continue to future generations.

"We are all God's children, we are all a work in progress," Tucker said. "We're not always going to agree but I promise you, I promise you, we will listen."

Rev. Bryan Moss, a member of Lynchburg's Black Lives Matter organization, said racism will never be completely gone in society but he and others need to do their part to fight against it and have conversations with others on that front.

"If racists become the minority and not the majority, I've done my part," Moss said.

Amherst County Sheriff E.W. Viar spoke at the town hall gathering before the march and said since May, in the wake of Floyd's death, the Amherst County Sheriff's Office has had more than 600 combined hours of training in police reform, techniques to deescalate situations and cultural diversity.