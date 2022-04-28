Watch Now: Old Bedford Middle School crowned with cupola as redevelopment moves forward

BEDFORD — The old Bedford Middle School redevelopment project reached a pinnacle Thursday when a replica of its original cupola was placed atop the building.

“It’s a very meaningful thing,” said Dave McCormack of Petersburg-based Waukeshaw Development, Inc., the company that took on the project to redevelop the property into apartments in the middle school building, and create a boutique hotel in "Old Yellow" next to it on campus.

When the former middle school building was devastated by arson on Jan. 23, 2020, the project, then in its earliest stages, faced a significant setback and the community mourned the catastrophic loss of an iconic structure in town. In spite of this blow, Waukeshaw Development soldiered on with the project, even though it required some changes of plan and an extended timeline.

“It was about 3:30 in the morning, and I got a call that the building was on fire. When I really knew that we had kind of lost the thing... was when I saw on the news, the cupola on fire, crashing into the building. It was absolutely devastating,” McCormack said Thursday morning. “On that day, I came here, and we knew, even then as the place was still smoking, that we were going to figure out a way to get it done. With this cupola, to me, this is very, very symbolic.”

The old middle school building, constructed in 1930, will feature 60 apartment units, while the “Old Yellow” building, circa 1912, will be converted into a 30-room boutique hotel called “Cardinal Rule,” McCormack has said.

The cupola was part of the original school’s architectural design, McCormack said, and he had this one custom built using the fixture’s original plans.

The reproduction complies with National Register of Historic Places requirements, and represents about $70,000. It was constructed by a company that specializes in cupolas, according to McCormack.

Dozens of people — general members of the public, residents out walking their dogs, and Town of Bedford officials and staff — gathered to watch the cupola go up, lifted into place by a crane. Students from the marching band at Liberty High School played a few songs for the occasion, including the national anthem.

Town of Bedford Mayor Tim Black said the cupola placement represents the town’s past, present, and future.

“I think as we drive by every day, this cupola is a symbol of what a great community we live in and are proud to be a part of,” Black said.

The middle school building is at what McCormack called “shell condition.” The structure is fully stabilized, framing and masonry has been done, and a roof is on. Next up comes plumbing and wiring for electricity.

The cupola placement marked a “waypoint, getting this building back,” McCormack said.

“We’re kind of over the hump, so to speak, in terms of discovering anything in there that would hang us up or give us delays… and that building’s going to start looking like it used to look very soon. Probably even better, honestly,” McCormack said.

The auditorium in the old middle school, a beloved fixture of the community for decades, was destroyed by the 2020 blaze. Before the fire, McCormack intended to keep and restore the auditorium, and continue to let it be used for various community events. After assessing the damage, McCormack said the auditorium was too structurally damaged to salvage, and the space was not efficient enough to be worth reconstructing and see a good return on investment. It was demolished.

Instead of the auditorium, 10 additional apartment units were added to the plan to fill the space, bringing the total number of units from the original 50 to 60.

McCormack said the project remains a “team effort,” involving the support of the Town of Bedford, its residents, leaders, and staff. He thanked those groups and individuals for their continued support.

The project is slated for completion by spring 2023, according to McCormack.

Daniel Jared Flint, 23, of Bedford, pleaded guilty in November to charges of arson and burglary in connection with the fire. He has yet to be sentenced.

