Watch Now: One injured in large Cabell Street fire

Firefighters were on the scene Friday evening of a large blaze at 31 Cabell Street in Lynchburg that injured one person.
Crews were sent to the scene of The Cottage Stillroom and Beeswax Candle Factory building, which also was the former Caskie Paper Co. building, shortly before 6 p.m.
The fire resulted in one confirmed injury — a civilian who was inside of the building when the fire started. Lynchburg Fire Department Battalion Chief Mike Reeves said the person received burns that are “being taken care of.”
That person was the only one inside of the building, to his knowledge.
Reeves said the cause of the fire is unknown. After it began, flames breached the roof and showered debris onto the street below. By 7 p.m., Reeves said the fire was “knocked down” but that crews were in for a long night. He said the building is likely a total loss.
The Lofts at the Point apartments next door were evacuated and residents watched firefighting efforts from the lawn of the historic Point of Honor museum. The fire has not spread to neighboring buildings.
Reeves said the fire was one of the biggest the department has seen in a while, and “we’re putting as much water in there as we can get.” Six engines, two ladder trucks and two medic units were on the scene, and the department brought in help from several surrounding jurisdictions.
Due to the size of the fire, there have been water shortage issues. The City of Lynchburg issued a statement Friday evening saying residents might see discolored water due to the fire suppression efforts, but it wasn't harmful.
City officials also urged onlookers to stay away from the area, so as not to hamper operations, and to treat any nearby stoplights that were out as four-way stops.
A crowd of spectators stood on the grassy hill in front of Point of Honor overlooking the burning building — many of them residents who were evacuated from the Lofts next door.
One evacuee, Olivia Zuckero, sat in the grass with her cat, Morticia, who meowed from a carrier cradled in her lap.
Zuckero said she felt shaken, and she was glad the fire seemed to have been contained and there was no spread to the Lofts.
At about 8:20 p.m., Reeves said the situation was under control. With the fire knocked down, crews would begin to seek out hot spots inside. He anticipated the process would take a long time to ensure it was done in a “safe manner.”
He was to begin cutting some of the first responders from the scene so they could be available for other calls as the night wore on.
Residents of the neighboring apartments would not be able to reoccupy the building Friday night, according to Reeves.
In cutting power from the burning building, it was also cut from the Lofts, and he anticipated it would be off for 12 to 24 hours.
As dark fell, residents loaded into cars, many with dogs and cats in tow, making arrangements for a place to stay for the night.
During the initial response to the fire, some civilians stepped into help — pulling hose lines and lending a hand.
While Reeves said typically the department does not encourage civilians to get involved on the scene, he wanted to express his gratitude.
“It came in handy, and we do appreciate the effort,” he said.
Reeves said there have been no other reports of injuries. He has not heard anything from the owner of the building.