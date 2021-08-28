Watch Now: PrideFest brings color, love and positivity downtown

Hill City Pride's PrideFest greeted downtown Lynchburg this year with singing, dancing, color and plenty of community support behind it.
Saturday’s event at Riverside Park marked the second time the festival has celebrated all things LGBTQ after the inaugural 2019 event at Lynchburg City Stadium.
Kathleen Davis, who joined the board of Hill City Pride earlier this year after moving to the city with her wife, said well over 2,000 people were in attendance, up from around 1,600 in 2019. She said organizers behind the effort are grateful for partnerships with city officials and support from businesses in the community who stepped forward.
“A lot of the heavy hitters in Lynchburg have made it a huge point to be a part of this, to show that they want to be a part of this and that this is important,” she said. “I think that in an area like Lynchburg — where the greater story isn’t how inclusive it is but maybe how exclusive it can be — it’s nice for us to have a day like this that is successful, with nothing but positivity.”
Attendees kept cool in the mid-‘90s high temps with the help of some themed fans or cold beverages, perusing rows of booths for vendor and community partners alike and catching some live music or drag performances up on stage.
Matt Ramsey emceed those performances as drag queen Shelita Bonet Hoyle, who isn’t a stranger to Lynchburg and its occasional drag brunch crowd.
“You’re starting to see more people take pride in their individual identity,” Ramsey said, mentioning seeing more flags among the crowds representing diverse sexualities and gender identities. “… I think the difference between even 2019 and 2021 is, people are starting to really hone in on what makes themselves special and what makes themselves unique, and it’s great to see them celebrating that.”
Patty “Shaa” Canada, who helped lead a rally last year for LGBTQ pride in conjunction with Black Lives Matter, watched performances from the shade with her family Saturday. Having also attended Hill City Pride in 2019, she said it’s important to her to show support for any inclusive event in Lynchburg.
Any local events celebrating that inclusivity are something to be proud of — she said she was pleasantly surprised to see such an outpouring of support at the BLM event last year.
“It was love all the way around the board,” she said. “It’s definitely changing things here, so it’s a positive.”
Go online
GO ONLINE: For more photos and video from Saturday’s event, visit newsadvance.com.