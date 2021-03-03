Support Local Journalism
First Lady Jill Biden made her first trip outside Washington D.C. to the VCU Massey Cancer Center, where she talked about bringing cancer research and treatment close to the people.
About 500 public and private educators received COVID-19 vaccines Saturday as part of Phase 1b at the Lynchburg region’s new mass- vaccination…
It began when the caretakers of the Cloverlea Farmhouse at the Claytor Nature Center in Bedford decided it was time to clean out the attic.
Outdoor dining in the Hill City is about to get a little more comfortable as restaurants finally start getting their hands on more than 70 cov…
An upcoming public hearing will allow Lynchburg residents a chance to voice their thoughts on the often divisive issue of formally renaming 5th Street and to consider other options to promote equity in the city.
On Monday, the Bedford County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved two resolutions allowing the county Planning Commission to initiate several amendments to the county's zoning and subdivision ordinances.
Napoli By The Lake will open at Bernard’s Landing at Smith Mountain Lake in Bedford County this spring.
All Bedford County public schools will be closed Wednesday, and the day will be a remote learning day for students.
Together, Lynchburg City Schools and public schools in the counties of Campbell, Bedford, Amherst and Nelson have reported 875 positive cases of COVID-19 since their school years began.
A Lynchburg police officer was placed on restricted duty Friday after shooting and killing a dog while attempting to take a man into custody f…
