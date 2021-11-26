 Skip to main content
Watch Now: Students, volunteers aid archaeologists in effort to discover more about Historic Sandusky
Students, volunteers and archaeologists are continuing their search for the circa-1809 original smokehouse at Historic Sandusky in Lynchburg. 

The home is more than 200 years old and served as Union headquarters during the Civil War Battle of Lynchburg. Now, it is protected by the University of Lynchburg and the Historic Sandusky Foundation.

Earlier this month and in partnership with Hurt & Proffitt’s Cultural Resources Department, students and volunteers continued their search for the smokehouse, finding the home's well and wellhouse instead. 

The team, in excruciating detail, meticulously sifted through soil carefully scraped from certain sections of the property, cataloging the exact spot artifacts were found.

"It's like a crime scene," said Greg Starbuck, executive director of Historic Sandusky.

Archeologists, students and volunteers sift through soil at Historic Sandusky, searching for artifacts and the property's original smokehouse on Friday, Nov. 5.

Over the summer, the site partnered with the Hurt & Proffitt team to conduct an archaeological excavation of the 19th-century kitchen on the property, with the goal of recovering artifacts once used there. 

According to Jessica Gantzert, director of the archaeological materials laboratory, over the past several weeks and months, teams have discovered more than 7,000 artifacts from the property — including 20th-century uranium glass, hand-painted 19th-century ceramic and other materials from the home's original kitchen. 

Randy Lichtenberger, director of cultural resources at Hurt & Proffitt, said the ultimate goal is to restore the buildings on the property, recover artifacts buried there and better understand the lives of those who lived there — both free and enslaved. 

Jessica Gantzert, director of the archaeological materials laboratory at Historic Sandusky, tosses a shovelful of soil into a sifter during a search for artifacts and the property's original smokehouse on Friday, Nov. 5.

