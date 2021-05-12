Watch now: Support of health workers on parade for National Hospital Week

Lynchburg-area community leaders showed a little love for hospital workers in parades on Wednesday, part of a weeklong chain of events that mark the first time Centra Health has recognized National Hospital Week.
The provider has celebrated International Nurses Day (which also landed on Wednesday) and other days recognizing different health departments in the past, said spokesperson Stephanie McBride.
“It’s hard to acknowledge every week for every single department throughout the year and to do it well,” she said. “Hospital week is a way that we can celebrate everyone and do it well.”
Hosting events this week was the initial idea of Rick Grooms, Centra’s chief people officer who joined the provider last year from AnMed Health in Anderson, South Carolina, McBride said. National Hospital Week was a “big week” there, she said, and Grooms was eager to set up celebrations at Centra.
It’s good timing, too. Initial outpourings of community support for health care workers during the pandemic were encouraging, McBride said, and with COVID-19 numbers and cases starting to stabilize, it was important to keep up shows of appreciation.
All totaled, McBride said businesses have donated about $30,000 worth of in-kind contributions to the provider’s workforce. She noted it’s not just about the frontline caregivers, but the entire cast of Centra’s support staff — those in IT, human resources and marketing are important, too.
Scrubs or no, a crowd of Centra workers gathered at Lynchburg General Hospital’s East Tower on Wednesday afternoon for the 15-minute-long parade loop, led by cars carrying waving Centra brass.
Centra’s Virginia Baptist Hospital, Bedford Memorial Hospital and Southside Community Hospital all hosted similar events Wednesday. The provider is hosting other events or encouraged shows of support for the remainder of the week in what’s akin to a health care spirit week. McBride said it’s also encouraging donations to a handful of area nonprofits with stations at the hospitals and some libraries.