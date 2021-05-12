Watch now: Support of health workers on parade for National Hospital Week

Lynchburg-area community leaders showed a little love for hospital workers in parades on Wednesday, part of a weeklong chain of events that mark the first time Centra Health has recognized National Hospital Week.

The provider has celebrated International Nurses Day (which also landed on Wednesday) and other days recognizing different health departments in the past, said spokesperson Stephanie McBride.

“It’s hard to acknowledge every week for every single department throughout the year and to do it well,” she said. “Hospital week is a way that we can celebrate everyone and do it well.”

Hosting events this week was the initial idea of Rick Grooms, Centra’s chief people officer who joined the provider last year from AnMed Health in Anderson, South Carolina, McBride said. National Hospital Week was a “big week” there, she said, and Grooms was eager to set up celebrations at Centra.

It’s good timing, too. Initial outpourings of community support for health care workers during the pandemic were encouraging, McBride said, and with COVID-19 numbers and cases starting to stabilize, it was important to keep up shows of appreciation.