Watch Now: The wait is over. Biden win triggers celebration for some Lynchburg residents, uncertainty for others.

Others weren't so sure.

"It sucks," said Kim Huff. She was less certain that Biden would be successful in his path to the presidency. Kim Huff and husband, Michael, were visiting Rob and Kathy Turner from Richmond. The four were walking the paved path through Riverside Park and were disappointed by the announcement made a few hours earlier.

“I still 100% believe they tried to overthrow Trump’s presidency, and for three and a half years they fought everything he tried to do, and it was all stuff that was good for the country," Kim Huff said. "Why wouldn’t we think they’re trying to cheat him now?”

The others agreed.

"I don't think we've seen the end of it, yet," Kathy Turner said. She wasn't convinced that the results were certain and thinks that the outcome may be decided through the courts.

Turner predicted that a Biden presidency would mean the re-tightening of COVID restrictions.

“I think if Biden takes office, they’re going to shut us down," she said. "We’re going to be back to where we were at the beginning of March. No restaurants, no grocery stores, and you’re staying in your house.”

“It could be the end of the American way of life,” said Michael Huff.