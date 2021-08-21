Watch Now: Though smaller than years past, 2021 LOCKN' Festival brings a familiar feeling to Nelson County

Dindas said organizers knew a festival like this — if done safely — is just what the music community needed right now.

“I think what you’ve seen this summer with people flocking to events is the real need for that. There’s something that standing in a crowd of music, all singing the same songs, looking at your favorite bands… you can’t get that anywhere else,” he said. “…We have this honor, this responsibility to help in the way we know how to bring us back to normal a little bit.”

The festival feels more intimate this year, Dindas said, and organizers wanted it to feel like camp.

While there were fewer performances, there was the addition of an “outdoor arcade” — with cornhole, giant Jenga and team sports — as well as swimming in a private swimming hole on the Tye River.

“I grew up at camp and I love the comradery and the feeling of it, so if we could do a little bit of that here in addition to having some great, amazing bands, we thought that was a winning combination,” he said.

Dubbed “FRED the Festival,” weekend two’s lineup featured Goose, Dawes, Cory Wong, Dr. Dog, and Sammy Rae & The Friends.