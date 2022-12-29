 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Watch Now: Train caboose moves to new home in downtown Lynchburg

A red train caboose has found its "retirement home" on 5th Street in downtown Lynchburg.

"The folks working at Cotton Connection, next door to the world famous downtown Texas Inn, have purchased a caboose from Norfolk Southern Railroad," according to a news release from HB Atkinson, co-owner of Cotton Connection, a screen-printing shop. "It started with an idea being planted that this little spot would be a perfect location for a caboose to be used for short term rental."

A Commercial Steel crane moved the caboose Thursday to its new site at 103 5th St., with views overlooking Blackwater Creek and the trail system.

"Due to zoning and accounting purposes, the Christmas Caboose will be used as storage for Cotton Connection until zoning and a new permitting can be worked out," the news release notes. 

The news release thanked multiple area companies with helping with the project, including Master Engineers, Richeson Excavating, Burnett Construction & Rail Services, FTS, FL Moore Trucking, Commercial Steel Erection, Dragon Towing & Recovery and Texas Inn.

People are also reading…

caboose 1

A train caboose is placed on 5th street behind the Texas Inn on Thursday.
caboose 2

Spectators watch as a train caboose is placed on 5th Street behind Texas Inn on Thursday.
caboose 3

A train caboose is placed on 5th Street behind the Texas Inn on Thursday.
caboose 4

Spectators watch as a train caboose is placed on 5th Street behind the Texas Inn on Thursday.
caboose 5

A train caboose is placed on 5th Street behind the Texas Inn on Thursday.
caboose 6

A train caboose is placed on 5th Street behind the Texas Inn on Thursday.
caboose 7

A train caboose is placed on 5th Street behind the Texas Inn on Thursday.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lives of service: Last two remaining original RSVP members mark retirement

Lives of service: Last two remaining original RSVP members mark retirement

The last remaining two members of the original Retired Senior Volunteer Patrol (RSVP), a program launched about two decades ago at the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office, were seen off with a luncheon hosted by the sheriff’s office last month. The event coincided closely with one of the Bedford County men’s 90th birthday.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

NASA crash tests eVTOL aircraft of the future

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert