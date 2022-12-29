A red train caboose has found its "retirement home" on 5th Street in downtown Lynchburg.

"The folks working at Cotton Connection, next door to the world famous downtown Texas Inn, have purchased a caboose from Norfolk Southern Railroad," according to a news release from HB Atkinson, co-owner of Cotton Connection, a screen-printing shop. "It started with an idea being planted that this little spot would be a perfect location for a caboose to be used for short term rental."

A Commercial Steel crane moved the caboose Thursday to its new site at 103 5th St., with views overlooking Blackwater Creek and the trail system.

"Due to zoning and accounting purposes, the Christmas Caboose will be used as storage for Cotton Connection until zoning and a new permitting can be worked out," the news release notes.

The news release thanked multiple area companies with helping with the project, including Master Engineers, Richeson Excavating, Burnett Construction & Rail Services, FTS, FL Moore Trucking, Commercial Steel Erection, Dragon Towing & Recovery and Texas Inn.