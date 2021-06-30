Watch Now: University of Lynchburg looks to better serve community with new initiative

"This effort is critically important to us, to me and to our donors, in terms of making sure that we not only give out the checks in the hope that we are improving things, but that we can measure our progress," Bodine said.

Another member of Lynchburg Tomorrow's steering committee is Owen Cardwell, co-director of the Center for Education and Leadership and Rosel Schewel Distinguished Chair in Education at the university and pastor of Diamond Hill Baptist Church. Cardwell said Lynchburg Tomorrow is working to identify 25 "potential and emerging leaders" in the Diamond Hill and White Rock Hill neighborhoods to participate in leadership development training so they can become more empowered to lead their communities.

Crystal Edwards, superintendent of Lynchburg City Schools, said the initiative pairs well with the schools' desire to engage its families and the community.

"If this pandemic taught us anything, it taught us the need to be collaborative," Edwards said.