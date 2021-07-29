Watch Now: Washington Street home is historic with bright, airy feel

The Diamond Hill neighborhood is filled with big, beautiful, ornate historical homes and those on Washington Street are no exception.
Though the Lewis-Clark home at 416 Washington St. has the appearance of the 1880s on the exterior, the interior is bright, airy and welcoming and that was what owner Fran Briley and her husband Rad wanted in their historic home.
“I think that especially the generation that's coming up and buying homes, that sometimes they're a little fearful of older homes,” Fran Briley said. “They want new and improved but they don't recognize that the older homes have so much character that you can't build into a new place.”
She said she hates to see people move to the suburbs because they think living in a neighborhood or house like hers would be stuffy.
“It’s a very unique neighborhood,” she said. “Because we all have something in common, which is we love older homes and you don't get that in just a regular neighborhood,”
When the Briley’s bought the house in 2006, it was a duplex with a wall separating the two units.
The Briley’s moved to the Diamond Hill neighborhood from California to be closer to the family and to the south.
Fran originally hails from the Low Country region of South Carolina and has incorporated much of those designs in her home décor, especially in the backyard, which features a large porch, patio, garden and fire pit with loungers.
Fran knew she would need a large home to fit all of her furniture, which she has acquired for the majority of her marriage — 50 years this year — and only viewed the house once before deciding to put an offer in.
“Rad never even saw it,” she said of the six-bedroom, four and a half bath house.
There are subtle differences between the two sides of the circa-1885 house, Fran Briley said, the side to the left has wide plank pine flooring but a former owner of the right side, architect, J.M. Lewis, known to build Oakwood County Club, put in oak flooring.
“So it was crazy the way they were going up into this staircase and then coming back down into another one and still trying to live in both,” Fran said of the duplexes.
So when the Brileys took over with the intent of single-family dwelling, they hired L.G. Flint to knock out the adjoining walls and doors to create the home they have today.
Historical homes tend to feature small fireplaces, Fran said, so when she realized the symmetrical home had back-to-back fireplaces, she had the center knocked out to create a double-sided fireplace.
“I like symmetry,” she said. “So, to have a duplex and have it so symmetrical, it makes me feel good. It makes me calm.”
She was drawn the house for many reasons, one being the large windows, which allow light to enter throughout the home all day.
“Many old houses are dark because the windows are small,” she said.
She knows maintenance is part of the deal when it comes to owning an historic home.
“I think that people who love older homes don't care about perfection, because they're all quirky. That’s the beauty of them,” she said. “You can't be a perfectionist and live in an old home.”
Fran said she works hard to make sure her home never feels stuffy, even though it has historical significance.
The main historical significance in the house is the tie to Sweet Briar College.
The Williams family built it as income property and then sold it as part of the endowment to start Sweet Briar in 1901.
She respects the history but never wants the house to feel Victorian and unlivable but instead fresh and updated.
“I think, more than anything, it’s different and I want people to see you can do this kind of thing and especially in Lynchburg,” she said.
The house is not ornate, which was a draw to Fran.
“I didn’t want to the fancy wood work,” she said. “To me, it’s contemporary. The actual architecture is simple.”
Each room connects to the other but has its own flair and pop of color. One room features navy hues, while another points to burnt orange.
The rooms are brightened not only by the large windows and accent décor but also by beloved artwork Fran has collected, a few even coming from the handiwork of Lynchburg residents.
“I’m more passionate than Rad, he could care less,” she joked about the art. “I’ll buy something and he won’t notice it for months.”
The furniture in the home comes from all over, including Missouri, San Francisco and downtown Lynchburg.
She’s most proud of an English linen press in the kitchen she had on layaway right after she and Rad got married, a table in the family room that her children sat at when they were small and an armoire.
“I just buy things along the way and they all fit together,” she said.
The Brileys enjoy hosting in the historic home, which features two kitchens, one which has become a bar hangout full of wine and cocktail glasses.
The bar is connected to the main kitchen by the family room, which Fran said was added onto the house by the former owners. The room connecting to the other side of the bar holds a pool table, perfect for continued entertainment.
“The house has a good flow for entertaining,” Fran said. “It makes it more open and not as closed in.”
She said she hopes more young people move downtown and see that these homes do not have to be stuffy and can be livable for a large family.