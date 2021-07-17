WATCH NOW: White Rock Cemetery clean-up honors historic site and the woman who led the charge to save it

With the help of other sheriff’s deputies, such as Deputy Jason Shafer and Sgt. Shad Hudson, Hunley said they have cut down countless trees on the property, mowed grass, cared for and righted gravestones and completed innumerable others tasks to ensure longevity for the cemetery’s life.

Most essential, said Hunley, is seeking funding sources for the restoration and maintenance of the site, money to ensure the cemetery will exist in perpetuity.

He was charged with seeking out grant funding, and with Delaney’s help, White Rock Cemetery was recently awarded more than $3,000 in annual funds from the African American Cemetery and Graves Fund through the Virginia Department of Historic Resources.

When Tweedy called Hunley to tell him she got the first check, Hunley said he was driving, and was so emotional that he literally had to pull over.

“We are ecstatic,” he said. “This is a massive undertaking,” and money like this could mean continued care for the graveyard and assurance that it will never again reach the point it did before Munson began its restoration.

Currently, he is putting out bids for a crew to take on the project, and said anyone interested can reach him at the sheriff’s office.