WATCH NOW: White Rock Cemetery clean-up honors historic site and the woman who led the charge to save it

Trimming overlong grass around tombstones, cutting back stubborn overgrowth and sawing off drooping tree limbs, the clean-up of White Rock Cemetery was well underway, more than 30 volunteers from various Lynchburg organizations turning out to honor a common goal and the woman who made it possible.
On Saturday morning, the air was perfumed with fresh cut grass and string trimmer fumes, temperatures threatening to tip into the mid-90s, and Ted Delaney, director of the Lynchburg Museum System, stood across from Lynchburg Councilman Sterling Wilder in the partial shade of a wide-canopied tree in the cemetery.
“Wouldn’t Laura have loved this?” he said. “To see all these people crawling over the grounds? She would just love to see it.”
He’s speaking of Laura Munson, who died in March, the founder and champion of the Historic White Rock Cemetery restoration project.
A view across the sloping acreage of White Rock Cemetery reveals a landscape of gravestones, from worn tombs, to small nameless markers and white, stone obelisks. Established in 1885 by the Jackson Street United Methodist Church, White Rock was Lynchburg’s first Black cemetery.
The seven-acre cemetery was used by Jackson Street Methodist, Diamond Hill Baptist and White Rock Baptist churches for more than 100 years.
It’s estimated to contain about 4,000 people, but according to Delaney, only about 1,200 of the graves are currently documented.
Munson stumbled across the grounds more than 20 years before. The property had fallen into neglect in the 1980s, and grew into a veritable wild, Kudzu-clogged and overgrown, and she made it her mission to restore it.
Over the course of a decade, Munson and her volunteers filled in sunken graves, reset headstones, repaired bricks and cinderblocks in family plots and kept the grounds groomed.
“She could outwork me any day of the week,” Wilder said, laughing.
Wilder, who also is the cofounder and Executive Director of the Jubilee Family Development Center, organized the clean-up on July 17, Munson’s birthday, and plans to make it an annual event — a tribute to Munson’s memory and a way to honor her efforts to beautify and rescue the cemetery.
“She unearthed the property,” he said, and though its care has been turned back over to Jackson Street church in recent years, he wants to carry on Munson’s legacy of care for the property.
“It gives you a sense of peace,” he said. “We want to do the same thing for all these people. These are the people that paved the way for us.”
Ronnie Shoultz and Gerard Hutcherson are both members of the Jackson Street congregation, and can remember when Munson first took on the monumental task.
“It was a jungle, an absolute jungle,” Shoultz said of the property. “You couldn’t see headstones, it was a wilderness, you couldn’t see anything.”
Hutcherson had ancestors buried at the cemetery, but he believes his mother had some of the bodies moved because of the condition the grounds had fallen into.
They spoke highly of Munson, and Shoultz said she embraced everyone. Gesturing around, he said this felt like the Saturday morning clean-ups that Munson would lead — people from all over coming out to help restore the historic site.
“Laura just really reached out,” he said. “Because it was such a wonderful cause, and because she was such a lovely person, people just gravitated [to her].”
Among those who have worked closely to maintain the property in recent years is 1st Sgt. Todd Hunley with the Lynchburg Sheriff’s Office.
After being approached about a year and a half ago by the Lynchburg Police Department, he and others from the sheriff’s office have volunteered whenever they can, hoping to continue with the restoration and upkeep of the “beautiful historic grounds.”
Hunley has worked closely with Annabelle Tweedy, who is leading the effort to maintain the cemetery in her capacity with the Jackson Street United Methodist Church.
With the help of other sheriff’s deputies, such as Deputy Jason Shafer and Sgt. Shad Hudson, Hunley said they have cut down countless trees on the property, mowed grass, cared for and righted gravestones and completed innumerable others tasks to ensure longevity for the cemetery’s life.
Most essential, said Hunley, is seeking funding sources for the restoration and maintenance of the site, money to ensure the cemetery will exist in perpetuity.
He was charged with seeking out grant funding, and with Delaney’s help, White Rock Cemetery was recently awarded more than $3,000 in annual funds from the African American Cemetery and Graves Fund through the Virginia Department of Historic Resources.
When Tweedy called Hunley to tell him she got the first check, Hunley said he was driving, and was so emotional that he literally had to pull over.
“We are ecstatic,” he said. “This is a massive undertaking,” and money like this could mean continued care for the graveyard and assurance that it will never again reach the point it did before Munson began its restoration.
Currently, he is putting out bids for a crew to take on the project, and said anyone interested can reach him at the sheriff’s office.
Walking down the rutted gravel road that cuts through the cemetery, he pointed out a number of interesting graves — markers indicating the resting spots of formerly enslaved individuals, Spanish-American War vets, various Lynchburg community leaders and, most famously, the potential resting place of Ota Benga, a member of the Mbuti tribe of the Congo, who was captured by slave traders, brought to the United States and ultimately made Lynchburg his home.
“Every marker here is a library,” Hunley said, a “wealth of information” that offers a blue print of Lynchburg’s legacy, the good and the bad. “There is so much history here, and we’re doing what we can do to honor those that have gone on and paved the way so that we can be here today.”
Hunley said it’s essential to continue to seek funding, and future projects include renovating the small house that borders the property on High Street — which was purchased by Munson in 2002, and gifted to Jackson Street in 2008 — into an office for the church. He and Tweedy also have visions of a memorial and scatter garden, and even potentially clearing and selling plots to transform White Rock back into an active cemetery.
Delaney, who has been involved with the project for about 20 years, after Munson approached him for advice because of his work with the Old City Cemetery, has spent time photographing gravestones, cataloguing the deceased and researching the cemetery’s history.
He was amazed by Munson and her passion, and said in what was essentially just dense wood and forest, she was “literally discovering these people, one at a time.”
At the time, he said, there was no infrastructure to manage the cemetery, and she had the drive to bring in “lots of people from lots of different places” — like the groups gathered there Saturday — and “help to preserve this place.”