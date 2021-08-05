Watch Now: YouTube stars inaugurate new food challenge at The BackYard in Forest

DeJarnett, originally from Spokane, Washington, began in April 2019 after watching some eating videos and realizing she could do it too. The pair began dating and are now on tour together.

Jordan Anderson, owner of Rolled or Bowled, reached out to Santel over Facebook to see if he could inaugurate a food challenge for them.

"I've been watching Randy's videos since I was a teenager and I thought it would be cool if he came out to my trailer to create a challenge," Anderson said.

A first for The BackYard and Anderson, the event drew a large crowd and created business for the other food trucks there as well.

"It's really fun, especially with them saying that they like the food and they enjoy it," Anderson said. "Like to hear someone that's a professional eater say that my food is good makes me feel good."

Anderson says they now are offering the food challenge to the public. Once a month on a set Wednesday, customers who think they are up to the task can vie for their spot on the wall of fame inside the Rolled or Bowled truck.