Watch Now: YouTube stars inaugurate new food challenge at The BackYard in Forest
Professional-eating power couple and YouTube stars Katina DeJarnett — better known as Katina Eats Kilos — and Randy Santel descended with a crowd of fans Wednesday evening on the outdoor food court The BackYard in Forest to kick off a new food challenge from food truck Rolled or Bowled. 

The challenge consisted of eating a five-pound rice bowl and two stacked funnel cakes in less than one hour. Adding up to a cost of $90, the food was free for DeJarnett and Santel, who both successfully completed the challenge with time to spare. 

First up was DeJarnett who, in just about 47 minutes, completed a traditional bánh mi-inspired bowl of chicken, steak, tofu, about a pound of rice, about a pound of vegetables and a hefty drizzle of spicy mayo. The meal was topped off by two eight-ounce funnel cakes dusted with powdered sugar. 

While joking about being the second person to ever complete the challenge, Randy Santel followed DeJarnett's impressive performance to complete a Caribbean jerk bowl in just about 29 minutes. Santel's bowl was made of rice, black beans, chicken, tofu, steak, pineapple, mango, limes, red pepper and a jerk sauce paired with the same funnel cake stack.

Originally from St. Louis, Santel began competing in food challenges in March 2010 and has since completed more than 1,000 challenges around the country and world — and has racked up more than 1.3 million subscribers on YouTube. 

DeJarnett, originally from Spokane, Washington, began in April 2019 after watching some eating videos and realizing she could do it too. The pair began dating and are now on tour together. 

Jordan Anderson, owner of Rolled or Bowled, reached out to Santel over Facebook to see if he could inaugurate a food challenge for them. 

"I've been watching Randy's videos since I was a teenager and I thought it would be cool if he came out to my trailer to create a challenge," Anderson said.

A first for The BackYard and Anderson, the event drew a large crowd and created business for the other food trucks there as well.  

"It's really fun, especially with them saying that they like the food and they enjoy it," Anderson said. "Like to hear someone that's a professional eater say that my food is good makes me feel good."

Anderson says they now are offering the food challenge to the public. Once a month on a set Wednesday, customers who think they are up to the task can vie for their spot on the wall of fame inside the Rolled or Bowled truck.

To sign up, participants can message Rolled or Bowled via their Facebook page or just stop by the truck. Contestants first will pay $90 to Anderson, but if the bowl and funnel cake are eaten in less than an hour, finishers get their money back, a T-shirt and a spot on the wall of fame. 

The next stop on tour for Santel and DeJarnett is Manassas, then to New Jersey for a few more challenges before a four-month-long break. 

