Water main break on U.S. 460 may cause temporary disruption for some Lynchburg customers
Crews from Lynchburg Water Resources are working to repair a water main break on U.S. 460 westbound along Richmond Highway and east of Falwell Airport.

Traffic is being restricted to one lane, and motorists are asked to use caution while traveling through the area, according to a news release from Lynchburg Water Resources on Monday afternoon.

According to Jerry Griffin, Jr., public information officer for the Department of Water Resources, it was a midsize break, and will likely be repaired by Monday evening. He estimated about six hours of work for department crews.

Griffin said aside from reports from a nearby trailer park that sits off of U.S. 460 in the area of the break, there have been no other area interruptions reported to the department.

He said the trailer park is experiencing low or no flow service interruptions, but the issue will be resolved once repairs are completed on the main break this evening.

Griffin has not heard a report of how the break occurred, but said at this time of the year expanding and contracting pipes are common.

Lynchburg Water Resources will continue to provide updates on the repair process.

