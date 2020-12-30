Wave of COVID-19 cases hit Lynchburg-area jails

Within the past week, 39 inmates and 10 staff members at jails in and around Lynchburg have tested positive for COVID-19, and mass testing is still underway.
Joshua Salmon, incoming administrator for the Blue Ridge Regional Jail Authority, said Wednesday that inmates in the Lynchburg, Amherst County, Bedford County and Halifax County jails started to show symptoms about a week ago. The authority also runs the Campbell County Adult Detention Center in Rustburg, which he said seems to have been spared.
Groups of inmates were quarantined and some tested positive for COVID-19, followed by others in their housing units. Around the same time, he said jail workers started to test positive as well.
Inmates and staff at the Lynchburg Adult Detention Center were mass tested on Dec. 23, according to Salmon, and positive results returned for 37 inmates and four staff members on Dec. 25. Currently, 435 inmates are being held there. Spot testing at the other facilities has indicated two inmates and two staff members at the Amherst County Adult Detention Center are positive and four staff members at the Bedford County Adult Detention Center are positive. There are 410 inmates at the Amherst County facility and 83 inmates at the Bedford County facility.
No inmates or staff members have been hospitalized in the last month for COVID-19-related illness, Salmon said. Previously one older inmate in Bedford was taken to the hospital and later died.
The National Guard helped conduct secure mass testing at the Bedford and Amherst county jails Wednesday morning. Almost all staff at those jails had to come in to be tested, Salmon said, while anyone away for the holidays will need to produce a negative test result before coming back to work.
“We’ve kept it out of our jails just about as long as we could, but I think we all knew jails are confined spaces so they’re almost like Petri dishes,” he said.
The jail authority experienced an outbreak at the Amherst County Adult Detention Center around the end of August, when around five inmates and 20 staff members tested positive. Since then, it hasn’t seen a concentration of cases on that scale, Salmon said.
Several units within the jails haven’t had inmates reporting any symptoms, he added, and “we have stepped up our game just a little bit” in using more layers of protective equipment around positive or exposed inmates and isolating inmates for processes like video appearances in court.
These new cases parallel an eye-watering spike in coronavirus spread in the Lynchburg area: earlier this month, almost 19% of COVID-19 tests locally were coming back positive. Lynchburg General Hospital saw its census of COVID-19 patients nearly double this month: officials said there were 112 patients as of Wednesday compared to 56 at the beginning of December.
Salmon said he doesn't have a lead on when the authority's officers or medical staff might be vaccinated. He said staff members affected by community spread, new inmates or a mix of both could’ve contributed to this new wave of cases.
The authority had been receiving 75% reimbursement from the Federal Emergency Management Agency for purchases related to COVID-19 up through October, Salmon said, when correctional facilities were dropped as qualifying grantees.
Any inmates at the Campbell County Adult Detention Center with potential exposure have been quarantined, he said. Mass testing at the Halifax County Adult Detention Center is scheduled for Monday.