Waverly Coggsdale, Altavista town manager, resigning for new position

After serving 16 years as the town manager of Altavista, Waverly Coggsdale will be stepping down from his role Aug. 6.
Coggsdale will be taking a new role as town manager Aug. 16 in Strasburg, a town about 80 miles west of Washington, D.C., with a population of just more than 6,600.
"I came here a little over 16 years ago and this was my first time in the big chair as they call it," Coggsdale said. "I had been an assistant county administrator, so it meant a lot that town council had the confidence in me for me to come in and be their manager."
Coggsdale's resignation will force Altavista Town Council to start the search for a town manager, as well as an assistant town manager, as Amie Owens will be leaving Sept. 3.
"He's been a good mentor to me, to help me navigate the waters here," Owens said. "Learning Altavista, learning Virginia ... he helped me understand the differences in coming from a smaller town. Having that was a blessing to me."
Owens, who will be returning to western North Carolina, agreed to stay in her role a little longer to help make the transition as smooth as possible. Instead of being named interim town manager, Owens will stay as assistant town manager, and will oversee day-to-day operations upon Coggsdale's departure until town council names a new town manager.
Coggsdale has served in the role since April 2005, and has helped oversee many projects that have improved the town of Altavista, most recently helping score a $184,000 grant for a downtown co-working space.
Even though he is leaving for a new town, Coggsdale said the memories he made in Altavista always will be special to him.
"My children grew up here. We had three boys ... each of them graduated from Altavista High School, so this place is always going to be near and dear to my family," he said.
"It's a great community, the support is tremendous and it just has that close-knit family feel, and having support of town council members, always trying to better the community and find ways to enhance the services for our citizens."
As for the search for the next town manager, Coggsdale is going to help the transition as much as he can, assisting town council and the mayor with whatever they need.
"I'm going to assist in any way I can. I'm going to see if the mayor or town council has any specific issues I need to address," he said. "They'll definitely be in charge of their search, but I will see how I can be a help over the course of the next three weeks."