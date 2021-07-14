Waverly Coggsdale, Altavista town manager, resigning for new position

Coggsdale has served in the role since April 2005, and has helped oversee many projects that have improved the town of Altavista, most recently helping score a $184,000 grant for a downtown co-working space.

Even though he is leaving for a new town, Coggsdale said the memories he made in Altavista always will be special to him.

"My children grew up here. We had three boys ... each of them graduated from Altavista High School, so this place is always going to be near and dear to my family," he said.

"It's a great community, the support is tremendous and it just has that close-knit family feel, and having support of town council members, always trying to better the community and find ways to enhance the services for our citizens."

As for the search for the next town manager, Coggsdale is going to help the transition as much as he can, assisting town council and the mayor with whatever they need.

"I'm going to assist in any way I can. I'm going to see if the mayor or town council has any specific issues I need to address," he said. "They'll definitely be in charge of their search, but I will see how I can be a help over the course of the next three weeks."

