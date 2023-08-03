Wawa has submitted a site plan to build a 5,900-square-foot convenience store at 14039 Wards Road near Food Lion and Joe Bean's Express Espresso.
The site plans to have a gas station on the 7.5-acre undeveloped plot.
Wawa is an American chain of convenience stores and gas stations located along the East Coast of the United States.
It offers fresh, built-to-order foods, beverages, coffee and fuel services.
The closest Wawa is located in Charlottesville.
— Rachael Smith
Rachael Smith
Reporter
