'We are at a wonderful moment': Amherst NAACP head grateful for movement's progress

AMHERST — As a crowd of more than 50 people stood in intense heat during a recent rally in front of the Amherst Town Hall, Gloria Witt asked anyone within earshot to think of how it was for Black slaves who picked cotton under such conditions.

Speaking up for equality for the Black community during the NAACP-led event, Witt said she was thankful young people stepped up to bring a march to the streets of Amherst to shine a spotlight on social justice in the wake of George Floyd's death that sparked demonstrations across the country.

"It goes back to the 1960s when you had the sit-ins in North Carolina. Young people are the ones who put the wind under our wings," said Witt, who for the past four years has served as president of Amherst County's NAACP branch, in an interview.

She described the Black Lives Matter movement as a catalyst for initiating change and awakening many to find a voice to speak out, which she is much appreciative of.

"I'm grateful for Black Lives Matter because they basically put the energy into the conversation," said Witt, 59. "We've been at this a long time ... this has been 60 years in the making. It's been a long time before we can make this progressive move ... we are at a wonderful moment to take a leap forward once again if we don't lose it. We have to know what we want."