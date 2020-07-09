"We are family:" Campbell County Sheriff's Office holds community meet and greet

RUSTBURG — More than 150 people crowded the hot asphalt behind Hyland Heights Baptist Church Thursday night, and if it wasn't for the squad car and flashing lights, it could have been mistaken for any other summer block party.
Hands sticky with snow cones, kids clambered across the backseat of a Campbell County Sheriff's Office cruiser, and grabbed onto the steering wheel in the front seat.
Dubbed "Family Night," by the sheriff's office and the Campbell County branch of the NAACP, the event hoped to bridge the gap between law enforcement and the county's minority community.
Reggie Herndon, president of the Campbell branch of the NAACP, was at the event Thursday night, and said that this was the first effort of many to come.
"To understand each other, we must first get to know each other," Herndon said. "Because when you get to know each other, you find out you have a lot more things in common than you realize."
He and Sheriff Whit Clark were the perfect example, he said. When they first sat down, he confessed he didn't know much about Clark, but after starting the dialogue, Herndon said Clark renewed his energy in community involvement.
Like four legs on a table, Herndon said, communication is only one part of the foundation — followed by both sides listening, building an action plan and holding one another accountable.
Members of the community crowded the lot, kids in tow, from county supervisors and school board members to county officials and public safety officers. With a bank of hot dogs steaming on the grill, and an assembly line replete with packets of potato chips and Styrofoam cups of melting snow cones, the atmosphere felt like a county fair, sans rides.
Sgt. Gary Penn led people in a chant of "we are family," to the cheers of the assembled crowd.
Clark wound his way through the lot, taking time for elbow bumps and countless greetings.
"We are public servants, we want to get out in the community and continue to garner the trust of the citizens that we serve," Clark said. "This is one way we can reach out, talk to people and listen."
Both Herndon and Clark emphasized the importance of holding more events in the future — be it a town-hall style gathering, or more social events like these.
Dressed down in a sheriff's department polo, Clark said it was important that the environment feel "informal," making officers more approachable, and beginning to build more community relationships.
"The concern that I’ve been hearing is ‘they don’t know us.’ And you know what? That’s why we’re here," Clark said. "Having more events like this in the coming future is going to be so important, but it’s not going to stop with that."
He said he wants to further "community policing" efforts, encouraging deputies, command staff and people in the warrant division to get out of their squad cars, and form further partnerships with businesses, and relationships with citizens.
Albert Randolph, a member of the NAACP in Campbell County, said relationships are the key to being successful.
"We are a part of the dialogue," Randolph said. "That helps when things go [into] disarray."
Herndon acknowledged that changes won't happen overnight, but it has to start somewhere.
"If we can be proactive versus reactive, that's what this is all about," Herndon said. "We are setting the tone."
Sarah Honosky covers Appomattox and Campbell counties at The News & Advance. Reach her at (434) 385-5556.
