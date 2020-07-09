"We are family:" Campbell County Sheriff's Office holds community meet and greet

RUSTBURG — More than 150 people crowded the hot asphalt behind Hyland Heights Baptist Church Thursday night, and if it wasn't for the squad car and flashing lights, it could have been mistaken for any other summer block party.

Hands sticky with snow cones, kids clambered across the backseat of a Campbell County Sheriff's Office cruiser, and grabbed onto the steering wheel in the front seat.

Dubbed "Family Night," by the sheriff's office and the Campbell County branch of the NAACP, the event hoped to bridge the gap between law enforcement and the county's minority community.

Reggie Herndon, president of the Campbell branch of the NAACP, was at the event Thursday night, and said that this was the first effort of many to come.

"To understand each other, we must first get to know each other," Herndon said. "Because when you get to know each other, you find out you have a lot more things in common than you realize."

He and Sheriff Whit Clark were the perfect example, he said. When they first sat down, he confessed he didn't know much about Clark, but after starting the dialogue, Herndon said Clark renewed his energy in community involvement.