'We could never express our level of gratitude enough': Lynchburg ceremony honors veterans

Although it was in a new location, Friday's Veterans Day ceremony in Lynchburg kept true to the time-honored tradition of honoring those who have risked their lives to protect American freedom.

The Lynchburg City Armory on Church Street downtown was filled with the voices of the Rejoice Children's Choir, along with several guest speakers, after weather from Tropical Storm Nicole forced the Lynchburg Area Veterans Council to move its annual ceremony from the traditional Monument Terrace location.

Despite the weather, the veterans group still held its weekly "Support the Troops" rally at Monument Terrace following the indoor ceremony, continuing a nearly 1,100-week straight run at the landmark.

The ceremony inside was filled with the same pageantry as outdoor ceremonies of year's past, including a 21-rifle salute; the "Toll of the Bell," honoring veterans who have lost their lives since last Veterans Day; and the traditional posting and retiring of the colors.

Steve Bozeman, the veterans council's vice president, said the support the estimated 25,000 veterans in Lynchburg and the surrounding counties have from the community is special.

"As you see at different ceremonies and different involvements like Monument Terrace, Veterans Day, Memorial Day, those sort of things, there's a lot of support from the community and veterans in general.

"And as a veteran, I'm glad I was able to wear that hat and be proud of it," said Bozeman, a four-year veteran of the Marine Corps, pointing to his decorated Purple Heart hat.

Ward III Lynchburg City Councilman Jeff Helgeson delivered the keynote speech of the ceremony, saying, "We are here collectively to share our sincere gratitude for those that were willing to stand in the gap: our nation's veterans."

Citing John 15:13, Helgeson said, "Greater love hath no man than this, that a man lay down his life for his friends.

"Most of the time we hear that at Memorial Day," Helgeson said, "where as a nation we remember our casualties of war. But Veterans Day it applies tremendously, because the process of becoming a veteran is where this love first starts."

Helgeson spoke about his father, a flight engineer over the Pacific in World War II, saying it wasn't until later in life, "after much prodding," that he finally told these stories to Helgeson.

After telling a story about touring a B-24 plane, the same kind his father worked in, Helgeson implored the many veterans in the room to share their stories with their friends and family and not just hold them to themselves.

"I'm so glad he told these stories," Helgeson said about his father's military stories, "but for the many of us who haven't served, we don't understand your sacrifice. So I really do ask you veterans ... share those stories because ... sometimes people don't know those stories."

"So please tell your stories," Helgeson later said. "Make sure they're passed down to the next generation."

Loyd Woodford, a veteran of the Marine Corps and Air Force, read the famous war poem "In Flanders Fields," by John McCrae, during Friday's ceremony.

The World War I-era poem was written after McCrae observed poppies growing in a battle-ridden field. In the century since it was penned, poppy flowers have become a symbol of remembrance.

While Helgeson said Veterans Day is a great opportunity to thank veterans for their service to this country, he added it's about a lot more than that.

"It's also a day for us to recommit ourselves in service to our country, to our community, and to one another," Helgeson said.

"And to all the veterans here today, we could never express our level of gratitude enough."