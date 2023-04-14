In the moments leading up to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis appearing on stage to speak at Liberty University’s convocation Friday, there was much anticipation from students, faculty and others in attendance at the Vines Center.

Upon walking out, he was greeted with cheers, loud applause and an American flag waving from a group of students in the stands.

DeSantis, who has not announced whether he plans to run for president in 2024 and according to polls is a top potential challenger to former President Donald Trump for the Republican nomination, said how proud he was of the role Florida has played in the United States over the last four years.

“When freedom and our very own way of life, in so many other jurisdictions throughout our land withered on the vine, Florida held the line. We chose facts over fear, we chose education over indoctrination, we chose law and order over rioting and disorder,” DeSantis, 44, said. “When the world went mad and common sense suddenly became an uncommon virtue, Florida stood as a refuge of sanity.”

A major theme of DeSantis' speech involved truth and “woke culture," stating that truth matters.

He said Florida has maintained freedom, law and order, protected the rights of parents, elevated the importance of family and promoted the culture of life, respected taxpayers and rejected woke ideology during his time as governor.

“We have made Florida the state where woke goes to die,” DeSantis said.

He added the state has fought “the woke in the legislature, we fight the woke in the corporations, we fight the woke in the schools,” and never ever submitted to the “woke mob.”

DeSantis described “woke” as a "mind virus," and it represents a "war on merit," "achievement" and a form of “cultural Marxism” that uses “identity politics to divide Americans.”

DeSantis said as a leader, the only thing he seeks is the "pursuit of the truth."

“Woke represents a war on truth, we must wage a war on woke,” he said.

DeSantis gave a few examples to further his viewpoint on seeking truth. He said it's wrong for teachers at schools to tell second-graders “they may have been born in the wrong body or that their gender is a choice;” he also said it's wrong for minors to use puberty blockers and gave an example of swimmer Lia Thompson winning the Division I National Championship, stating it was a “fraud.”

“In Florida, gender ideology has no place in our schools and if that means taking on Disney to make sure that’s the case, we will do it,” DeSantis said.

Silas Pearson, a sophomore studying marketing and sales, said he would like to see what DeSantis has done in Florida take form in America as a whole.

Pearson said as someone who looks for a future working in government, DeSantis is a “really amazing inspiration.”

“I’m just very inspired by his actions and I look to replicate them,” Pearson said.

Lindsey Allen, a sophomore studying national security, said after hearing his speech, and also the overall fact he took the time out to come to Liberty, she has an "increasing respect" for him.

"I feel like it only increased my respect for him, just knowing that he's a fellow Christian and can represent our values and someone that we know will have integrity in a secular position," Allen said.

Senior and politics major Dorien Porter, a Florida native, said it was great to finally hear DeSantis speak.

“To see him in person, get to meet him and see truly what he stands for, it was great,” Porter said.

DeSantis closed out his speech by referring to the country’s Founders.

DeSantis said the Founding Fathers understood that the survival of the “American experiment” would require dedication to “true American principle.”

He added that the country needs to see a revival of “time tested, constitutional principles, so that a government of, by and for the people shall not perish from this earth.”

“We must embrace our founding creed that our rights are not the courtesy of the government, they are the gift from almighty God,” DeSantis said.

He ended his speech by saying: “I will fight the good fight, I will finish the race and I will keep the faith.”