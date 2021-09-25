'We need this': Virginia 10 Miler returns with cheers, camaraderie

When he was a kid in the 1970s, Jeff Harrington used to sit in the parking lot at the old A&P Supermarket off Langhorne Road and watch runners in the Virginia 10 Miler. The famous guys, like Bill Rodgers and Frank Shorter, were larger than life to a young guy who would eventually blaze his own trail in the Lynchburg road race.
So when Harrington, who estimated Saturday's 10 Miler was his 24th, looked over and saw a group of kids briefly join him during his run, he thought back to the old days.
"They were trying to run with me for about half a mile and I'm cheering them on and I'm thinking, 'That was me back in the 70s.' It's just wonderful being out there cheering everyone on and they're cheering me on, so it's a good feeling."
That spirit of camaraderie and encouragement was on display Saturday morning, as the race returned for the first time since 2019. It was canceled last September because of the pandemic; so from midtown to Riverside Park and back up Farm Basket Hill to the finish at E.C. Glass, the smiles, waves, whistles and claps all seemed to take on extra significance this year.
We've lost a lot since runners last took to the Lynchburg streets in droves — loved ones, time with friends and family, simple moments we may have otherwise taken for granted. For the thousands of folks running Saturday morning, the return of the 10 Miler felt like a chance to reconnect.
"We need this in our community," said Robin Steckley, a Forest resident who finished first in the Female Senior Grand Masters division with a 1:23.17.
Steckley has participated in the event since moving to the area with her husband John in 2011. As she approaches Riverside Park each year, elite packs of runners — the ones admired by the rest of the field for their professional abilities — are exiting, making their way back up Rivermont Avenue. She always cheers them on.
"They're so beautiful to watch," Steckley said.
And by the time she exits the park each year, other runners are there to cheer for her as they loop their way into the park for the race's halfway point. The encouragement, then, becomes cyclical.
"In some ways, we inspire them, and the elites inspire us," Steckley added. "I love that about our community."
She was on the course last September for an unofficial run when the Color Guard, which vowed to carry on the tradition by running the course, passed by The Farm Basket on its way to Rivermont. Steckley was running up the hill. She stopped and saluted from the roadside on a course that was eerily quiet for a late-September Saturday morning.
Meanwhile, the Guard soldiered on that day, chanting and hoisting flags to honor the armed forces. They were back in 2021, marking their 20th year of existence. Among them was John Casler, who finished six months of chemotherapy in May and competed in the 55 to 59 age bracket. His goal was just to finish. He did, with a time of 2:21.05.
And those are a few example why the race continues to attract a wide range of folks. Elites run with amateurs and stand with them on the same awards stage. Runners of all ages — from kids to high schoolers to adults, old and young, dot the landscape. First-timers and race vets alike crowd into the streets.
Harrington could see all that for himself as a kid in the A&P parking lot. A multi-time winners in his age bracket, Harrington finished the race in 67 minutes Saturday, good for third in the Male Masters bracket.
"No excuses, the weather's perfect," he said with a smile. "Seems like I'm a little older now. But I think I ran it smart. I had energy coming up Farm Basket, which was a rarity for me. The older you get, you still wanna run the time you did when you were younger. Anyway, I'm happy with it."
He pointed out a buddy walking past, Frank Gonzalez, who finished the course in 1:06.08, good for second in the Male Masters division.
"He usually passes me at 9 miles," Harrington said, that same grin on his face. "He passed me at 7 this year, so I think he's getting faster and I'm getting a step slower."
And banters like this one get echoed all throughout the lawn on E.C. Glass and along Langhorne sidewalks every year. In 2021, they were reminders of how much we've missed, and how much we crave not just human interaction, but friendship. Folks congratulating one another, stopping to talk about the weather or the intricacies of the course, maybe ribbing each other about their finish time or recalling 10 Milers of old.
It's always like this. The serious, the lighthearted, the diehards, the rookies looking for a challenge and finding one, the young and the young at heart — you can find them all here. At a race that belongs to no one, but somehow, to everyone.