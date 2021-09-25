'We need this': Virginia 10 Miler returns with cheers, camaraderie

And those are a few example why the race continues to attract a wide range of folks. Elites run with amateurs and stand with them on the same awards stage. Runners of all ages — from kids to high schoolers to adults, old and young, dot the landscape. First-timers and race vets alike crowd into the streets.

Harrington could see all that for himself as a kid in the A&P parking lot. A multi-time winners in his age bracket, Harrington finished the race in 67 minutes Saturday, good for third in the Male Masters bracket.

"No excuses, the weather's perfect," he said with a smile. "Seems like I'm a little older now. But I think I ran it smart. I had energy coming up Farm Basket, which was a rarity for me. The older you get, you still wanna run the time you did when you were younger. Anyway, I'm happy with it."

He pointed out a buddy walking past, Frank Gonzalez, who finished the course in 1:06.08, good for second in the Male Masters division.

"He usually passes me at 9 miles," Harrington said, that same grin on his face. "He passed me at 7 this year, so I think he's getting faster and I'm getting a step slower."