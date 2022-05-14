'We need to do what we can do, where we are:' Fundraising art installation for Ukraine relief at Riverviews Artspace

As Russia's devastating war on Ukraine continues, a local arts organization is responding with a unique art installation meant to raise both awareness and monetary donations for humanitarian aid that will help Ukrainian refugees.

Riverviews Artspace's upcoming summer exhibit, Sunflowers for Ukraine, is open to everyone for submission of sunflower-themed artwork, honoring the national flower of Ukraine.

All mediums, artistic experience levels, and ages are welcome, and all submissions will be accepted for the community sunflower installation. The featured pieces will be for sale, with a baseline donation price set by Riverviews if not by the artist. All proceeds raised through the exhibit from July 1 through August 18 will go toward humanitarian relief for Ukrainians whose lives have been flipped upside down by the war. Two organizations — World Central Kitchen and Save the Children — will have the proceeds divided among them after the installation is displayed and open for a six-week run.

Originally, there was a different exhibit planned for this slot, said Brooke Marcy, artist and curator at Riverviews Artspace. However, she could not shake the conviction that the organization needed to use its platform to help in a time of humanitarian crisis.

“I was moving forward with that exhibition, and then I just was vacuuming one day, and I said, ‘We’ve got to do something. We just have to do something,’” Marcy said.

Marcy pitched the idea to the organization’s exhibition committee and executive director, and the plan was met with unanimous approval. With full support from the organization, Marcy quickly got to work to make the mission a reality.

“Riverviews is known to be experimental, and sometimes a little provocative, but definitely very contemporary and progressive. So with that, it’s the ideal venue, the ideal platform to have this taking place at,” said Kim Soerensen, Riverviews Artspace’s executive director.

Normally, exhibiting at Riverviews Artspace is a selective process with rigorous standards. However, a circumstance such as the Ukraine crisis called for a unique exception: opening submissions to members of the public, no matter their arts background and medium of choice.

“Everybody needs a voice here,” Marcy said. “We kind of watch what’s going on, and feel like there’s not much we can do. We all try to support through various funds, but sometimes you need to take action. It seemed to me that everybody in this community needed to have a space to be heard, and that meant everybody. That meant all ages, that meant all abilities, and in order to really make this statement, I thought it’s really integral that everybody has a voice here, and that everybody has a place in which they can come together and make a real statement be heard.”

Within just a few weeks of announcing the installation, Marcy said 42 artists had expressed interest in participating, and she expects many more. Even bakers and florists are planning to contribute sunflower-themed baked goods and actual sunflowers, she said.

Intention to participate is due by June 17, and drop-off for artwork is June 25-26. The installation will run from July 1 through August 18.

Almost everyone who has contacted her said the idea makes them feel like they can finally do something tangible to help from their local sphere. With so many feeling a sense of helplessness as they watch tragedy unfold, Marcy was glad to hear this feedback.

“They’re saying this act of creating is bringing them closer to the Ukrainian people. It’s making them feel like they’re really doing something, and they’re really connecting to the cause,” Marcy said.

Amanda Sandos, a local artist and pet-sitter who does painting and drawing in addition to some writing, has already entered a few paintings of sunflowers for the installation.

For Sandos, caring about others and wanting to spread loving kindness in the world has been a driving force in her life, particularly when it comes to animals and the environment, recognizing how interconnected animals and humans are. A former zookeeper, Sandos donates proceeds from her paintings of animals to various charities and organizations that help those creatures. Her heart broke for the people of Ukraine when the war began.

“I’ve just been stuck in this horror of what’s going on in Ukraine, and I wanted to do something, but I didn’t know what I could do. Like, I’m not the person who can run over there and help on the front lines, and I definitely don’t have a lot of money, so what could I do?” Sandos said.

In response to the tragedy unfolding, Sandos began doing small daily drawings, and later paintings, of sunflowers in solidarity and honor of Ukraine and its people. As the sunflower art collection grew, she began seeking ways to donate the art, or somehow turn it into a tangible way to help with humanitarian relief – and that was how she heard about Riverviews Artspace’s Sunflowers for Ukraine installation.

“I just couldn’t sit around and watch and do nothing, and this is what I could do,” Sandos said. “It just seems to be a healing at for me, too, as well as hopefully going to help other people heal.”

She added it has been fun watching her studiomates brainstorm ideas for sunflower-themed work to submit for the installation.

Soerensen and Marcy said art has always been a healing thing, as well as a form of activism.

“Art has always been at the forefront of any kind of social change, or social engagement, from Picasso’s anti-war painting to anything, really. Art has always been on the forefront, not just of healing, but also social engagement,” Soerensen said.

Art also is a universal language. Around the world, murals and other artwork have appeared in solidarity with Ukraine. Riverviews Artspace aims to make a statement of its own, and offer the local community the platform to add their voices.

“One of the neat things is, art is a language that transcends borders. It isn’t restricted by a specific dialect. It’s not restricted by age. It has no restrictions. It speaks across the board, which is truly special, in that we don’t need to speak the same language to understand and enjoy the same art,” Marcy said.

Because of the nature of this special art installation, Marcy said the organization cannot really plan ahead or set a rigid structure for what the end result will look like — but that is part of the fun.

“We’re just going to react to the artwork that comes in, and just start putting it up and kind of see what happens,” she said.

On the opening night of the sunflower installation, the Lynchburg Symphony Orchestra is slated to perform Ukrainian folk music. One of the symphony orchestra’s violinists is Ukrainian, Soerensen and Marcy said. The goal is to make the six-week installation a constantly interactive event.

The installation also represents a comeback from isolation related to the COVID-19 pandemic, Marcy added. It is time, she said, to come together again, and to rally around Ukraine’s cause. She hopes the sunflower installation will have far-reaching impacts and send a statement of solidarity far and wide.

“We are not isolated in this world. We are all connected,” Marcy said.

Those interested in participating should send a note of intention to brooke@riverviews.net by June 17.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.