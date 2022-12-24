 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
“We’re going to move forward,” Lynchburg NAACP Chapter installs new president

The Lynchburg Branch of the NAACP, Unit 7088, had an installation service Thursday evening in its last meeting of the year.

The branch installed and acknowledged their new president Brenda Farmer — the first African American woman president of the chapter.

“I’m not trying to build a legacy for myself, I’m trying my best to move unit 7088 forward in the right way,” Farmer said.

Farmer said some of the things she would like to accomplish in her term as president involves bringing more youth into the chapter, finalizing strategic planning, meeting with city officials and working on legal redresses.

The president emphasized the importance of reaching the youth, whether it’s a telephone call, email or a “knock on the door.”

“They are our future,” Farmer said.

There were about 30 people in attendance at the general body meeting at Diamond Hill Baptist Church.

At the meeting, the chapter discussed their plans to greet students at schools as they return for the second semester after winter break, visiting and being more of a presence at the high schools and supporting local black businesses.

The branch also installed and acknowledged five other members for leadership — Robert Flood as first vice president, Elizabeth Crawford as second vice president, Ann Harvey Jones as secretary, Jennie Dyke as assistant secretary and Melvin Wrenn as assistant treasurer.

The group acknowledged executive body members as well.

It was the final meeting for former mayor Carl Hutcherson Jr. as branch president.

“It has been an honor, I think we’ve seen some great changes,” Hutcherson said to the general body.

Hutcherson held the position four years and he's proud of what they've been able to accomplish in his term. Hutcherson still will be an executive board member. 

“We’re grateful for what we’ve been able to do,” Hutcherson said.

Farmer officially will begin as president at the beginning of January.

She said one thing she would say to the community, is to come out and “give us a try.”

“This is a brand new day with brand new leadership. Give us a chance, that’s all I ask,” Farmer said.

