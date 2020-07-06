'We won the impossible fight': Nelsonians react to news of Atlantic Coast Pipeline's demise

“I honestly couldn’t stop crying for a while yesterday,” she said.

Many Nelson County residents like Clair coalesced, uniting in their efforts against the pipeline and forming Friends of Nelson.

“The odds were definitely stacked against us then,” the group, which was lauded by Harvey on Monday, said on its website. “But enough of us decided then and there that the ACP was fundamentally wrong, and we not only had to oppose it, but to actively fight it. … Friends of Nelson is grateful beyond words for each and every person, group, and organization that participated as well all worked together to bring about the demise of the ACP.”

Former Friends of Nelson president Ernie Reed, now the Central District supervisor in Nelson County, described his reaction Sunday as disbelief, “but I think I always knew that this project wasn’t going to happen.”

Reed, like others in the county, said when he heard six years ago about the project’s proposal, he wasn’t sure how long a fight would take, or what exactly would lead to what he was convinced would be its end.

While the voices of pipeline opponents often rang out loudest, other residents supported the ACP.