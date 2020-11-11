Weather service warns of 'potential failure' of College Lake dam

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for part of Lynchburg, citing the 'potential failure' of the College Lake dam.
The weather service said dam operators reported the condition at 1:09 p.m. If the dam on Lakeside Drive fails, areas downstream along the Blackwater Creek could see life-threatening flash flooding.
The warning is in effect until 1:15 a.m.
The weather service's alert initially warned of the "imminent" failure of the dam; the weather service then issued a correction to instead warn of "potential" failure.
"The National Weather Service has mistakenly reported that there has been a break in the College Lake Dam," the City of Lynchburg government said on social media. "There has not been a break and there is no imminent danger. The City has contacted NWS and asked that they correct this information immediately. We apologize if you received this incorrect information."
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.