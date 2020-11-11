Weather service warns of 'potential failure' of College Lake dam

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for part of Lynchburg, citing the 'potential failure' of the College Lake dam.

The weather service said dam operators reported the condition at 1:09 p.m. If the dam on Lakeside Drive fails, areas downstream along the Blackwater Creek could see life-threatening flash flooding.

The warning is in effect until 1:15 a.m.

The weather service's alert initially warned of the "imminent" failure of the dam; the weather service then issued a correction to instead warn of "potential" failure.

"The National Weather Service has mistakenly reported that there has been a break in the College Lake Dam," the City of Lynchburg government said on social media. "There has not been a break and there is no imminent danger. The City has contacted NWS and asked that they correct this information immediately. We apologize if you received this incorrect information."