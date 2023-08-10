The Lynchburg area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 70% chance. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsadvance.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 10, 2023 in Lynchburg, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. 71 degrees is today's low. There is a 45% chance of rain in…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it will…
Lynchburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degre…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The s…