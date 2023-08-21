Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though it will feel even hotter at 94. A 69-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 21, 2023 in Lynchburg, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Atlantic Hurricane Basin is waking up. The National Hurricane Center is watching the possibility of three new named storms through the wee…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees today. Toda…
Roanoke, Lynchburg, and Danville will all get a couple of comfortably cooler nights this weekend
The forecast is showing a hot day in Lynchburg. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. It should b…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Lynchburg. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees.…