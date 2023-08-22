Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 60 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Atlantic Hurricane Basin is waking up. The National Hurricane Center is watching the possibility of three new named storms through the wee…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees today. Toda…
Roanoke, Lynchburg, and Danville will all get a couple of comfortably cooler nights this weekend
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though it will…