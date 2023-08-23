The forecast is showing a hot day in Lynchburg. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsadvance.com for more weather updates.