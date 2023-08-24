The forecast is showing a hot day in Lynchburg. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 24, 2023 in Lynchburg, VA
