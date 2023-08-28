Lynchburg will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks like it will be a moderate 74 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 78% chance of precipitation. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.