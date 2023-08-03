Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Lynchburg area. It looks to reach a comfortable 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 89% chance of rain. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.
